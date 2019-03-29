Climbing Kilimanjaro Accepting Reservations for June Through October Climbing Season

ARUSHA, Tanzania, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Climbing Kilimanjaro, a premier personal guide service in Tanzania, is taking reservations for the upcoming June through October Kilimanjaro climbing season. The company offers a variety of packages designed to help climbers achieve their goals of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro safely and on schedule.

While any time of year is a good time to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the Climbing Kilimanjaro team recommends early January through early-March and again from June through October. With these seasons in mind, Climbing Kilimanjaro is encouraging those interested in climbing during the June through October season to act quickly to make their reservations to take advantage of the ideal climbing conditions during these months before their guide services fill up.

The Climbing Kilimanjaro team prides itself on its commitment to helping climbers achieve their goal of summiting Mount Kilimanjaro through its expert guide services. Guides are highly experienced, medically trained and committed to all climbers' safety every step of the way. All guides are licensed by the national park, are certified Wilderness First Responders and receive ongoing high-altitude medical training throughout the year.

Climbing Kilimanjaro's team has received outstanding recommendations from past clients due to their attention to detail and safety, preparedness, friendliness and summiting success rate. The company boasts one of the highest guide-to-climber ratios of all the local climbing companies, coming in at 1:2, which helps to ensure climber safety and a higher rate of summit success.

In addition to hiring the best guides in the country, Climbing Kilimanjaro is committed to providing the most comfortable and successful climbing experience through providing high-quality equipment and supplies. From warm, waterproofed tents to hot, delicious meals, the Climbing Kilimanjaro team provides an all-around exceptional experience from clients' first steps up the mountain to their last as they summit the peak.

Climbing Kilimanjaro is also recognized as a socially responsible company. All staff is hired locally, giving economic opportunities to residents of the Arusha area. Climbers securing their services can feel good about supporting the families of the area while helping support the local economy and uplifting local standards of living.

Climbers looking to plan a climbing excursion with Climbing Kilimanjaro have a number of packages to choose from. On average, it takes between five and nine days to complete the climb, but it is dependent on which route climbers choose. Packages offered by Climbing Kilimanjaro include:

Typically, the longer the climb duration, the higher the success rate, as it is recommended that climbers take a couple of days to acclimate to the mountain.

To learn more about all of Climbing Kilimanjaro's services and packages or to schedule a climb, visit https://www.climbing-kilimanjaro.com.

About Climbing Kilimanjaro: Climbing Kilimanjaro is Tanzania's premier provider of guide services for climbers looking to scale Mount Kilimanjaro. All guides are local, have extensive climbing experience, are certified by the local park, hold Wilderness First Responder certification and undergo extensive ongoing high-altitude medical training to ensure climbers' safety. They offer a wide range of services and packaged designed to help climbers safely achieve their goals of summiting the mountain. To learn more about their services, visit https://www.climbing-kilimanjaro.com.

