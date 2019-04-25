BOYERTOWN, Pa., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo Corporation (ClimeCo) is pleased to announce its selection as Project Developer of the Year by the Climate Action Reserve (CAR), in recognition for the Most Registered Carbon Offset Projects in 2018.

ClimeCo is Selected as Project Developer of the Year by CAR. In picture: Andy Kruger, Sr Director, Environmental Markets; William Flederbach, President and CEO; Derek Six, Chief Business Officer

CAR, North America's premier carbon offset registry, presented the award to ClimeCo Corporation during CAR's North American Carbon World (NACW) 2019 annual conference, which is currently being held in Los Angeles, CA, through April 26. Award recipients are nominated based upon their demonstration of leadership in advancing climate solutions and strengthening carbon markets through the development of successful carbon offset projects that achieve real, quantifiable, verifiable, additional, and permanent emissions reductions.

"ClimeCo is celebrating ten years in business this year and to receive an award like this from CAR is a great gift," said Bill Flederbach, President & CEO of ClimeCo. "I am very proud of the team we have built over the last 10 years, our culture, our clients, the incredible volumes of greenhouse gases that we've reduced, and us being the leading producer of carbon credits within CAR."

ClimeCo has worked with CAR for the past 10 years and has registered more than 16 million carbon offsets. Their offset volume stems from reducing greenhouse gas emissions through several project types, including N 2 O Abatement, Destruction of Ozone Depleting Substances, Agricultural Methane Capture, and Organic Waste Composting. It is the combination of their clients, their diversification, and the dedication of their project team that has allowed them to be the leader in carbon offset project development.

"CAR has been a tremendous partner for ClimeCo over the years," said Derek Six, Chief Business Officer of ClimeCo. "Their dedication to creating high-quality protocols and ensuring a crediting program of the utmost integrity aligns well with ClimeCo's core values. We are proud to be implementing creative and innovative emission reduction projects, and very much appreciate this recognition for our efforts."

ClimeCo is an advisor, broker, and developer of both voluntary and compliance grade environmental commodity market products, with specialized expertise in California cap-and-trade, market advisory, transactional services, and project financing.

To learn more about ClimeCo, how you can be a part of this growing business or how your company can benefit, visit us at www.climeco.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo Corporation

Related Links

http://www.climeco.com

