ClimeCo Partners with Aclymate, a Software Solution for Small Businesses Interested in Making Climate Impacts

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a global company that focuses on developing and trading environmental commodities and on advising clients on sustainability and emerging environmental markets, announces a partnership with Aclymate.

Aclymate is a web-based application solution for small and medium-sized businesses that desire to address their climate footprint but are otherwise unable to do so in a practical or economical manner. They offer users a robust, intuitive, and friendly way to transform their best climate intentions into climate action so that any business can become a climate leader.

"There are more than 30 million small businesses in the United States alone. Small business owners are passionate about being part of the solution to environmental problems," says Derek Six, Chief Operating Officer at ClimeCo. "Still, there were not any affordable and effective tools for these business owners to begin their sustainability journey. Aclymate empowers small businesses, and ClimeCo is excited to support this effort."

Aclymate provides carbon footprint and certification services to smaller companies at a cost-effective price, allowing them to show their customers, employees, and stakeholders that they are taking action in the fight against climate change.

"I have been fortunate to know a great many players in carbon markets, and I can say, unequivocally, that Derek and the ClimeCo team are amongst the best," says Mike Smith, CEO of Aclymate. "I am very excited about this partnership and how we can bring the power of ClimeCo to the small and medium-sized business space."

ClimeCo will participate on the Board of Directors and support Aclymate in maintaining a great selection of high-quality offset projects. This collaboration will provide Aclymate's clients with expanded services, including expert ESG Advisory from ClimeCo. The partnership will also strengthen Aclymate's carbon accounting and carbon offset offerings to a market segment that is generally underserved.

About Aclymate

Aclymate empowers small and medium-sized businesses to become Climate Leaders. With no special knowledge required, our customers can determine their emissions footprint in under 10 minutes per month, find ways to reduce their impact, and offset what cannot be eliminated – all leading to our Climate Leader certification. For more information or to sign up for a free consultation, please go to https://aclymate.com.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management services, and in developing and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems.

For more information, contact us at [email protected].

