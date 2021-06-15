Clinc launches Artificial Intelligence technology for Banks & Credit Unions

Clinc Announces New Artificial Intelligence Products For Banks & Credit Unions Tweet this

Clinc Public Banking Agent is built for pre-authenticated interactions, meaning no password or security is required for the customer. Nearly 30 prebuilt requests are already programmed in the system, allowing for a seamless, swift deployment. The Clinc Virtual Banking Assistant is integrated with the institution's front- and back-end systems, allowing a robust interaction after the customer logs in, including balance inquiries, account transfers, bill payment, budget advice and other tasks tied directly to their account information.

"Clinc's initial success was driven through the incredible user experiences of our large, enterprise customers. This allowed us to leverage all our learnings and experience to build easy to implement, out-of-the box products for financial institutions that may not have large internal IT departments or budgets to build customized solutions," Hellsten noted. "And to continue this success, we are still 100% committed and invested in our flagship Platform, which will constantly drive the innovation for all our customers, regardless of size."



About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.

Contact:

John Lichtenberg

Clinc

Phone:(248) 238-3535

200 S. First Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

www.clinc.com





SOURCE Clinc, Inc.

Related Links

www.clinc.com

