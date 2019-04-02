Clinchfield Cement Plant first in CEMEX USA to earn ISO 14001 Certification

HOUSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today our Clinchfield, Ga., Cement Plant has earned the prestigious and internationally-recognized ISO 14001:2015 Certification for its environmental management system (EMS), making the plant the first CEMEX cement operation in the United States to reach the high achievement.

To earn ISO 14001:2015 Certification, the EMS at our Clinchfield Cement Plant follows a continuous cycle of environmental policy, planning, support and operation, performance evaluation, then improvement.

"At CEMEX, we operate with environmental excellence in mind, and we are always striving to improve," said CEMEX USA President Ignacio Madridejos. "An effective environmental management system can help our operations build on their successes while following well-established standards. With the ISO 14001:2015 certification, our Clinchfield Cement Plant is setting a level of excellence that could inspire many other operations across the U.S."

The International Organization of Standardization (ISO) developed ISO 14001:2015 as a standard of processes for organizations to use when setting up, improving or maintaining their environmental management systems to follow established environmental policies and requirements. The guidelines are designed to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce waste, improve overall environmental impact and manage environmental obligations.

"Our environmental management system at Clinchfield helps drive a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence," said CEMEX USA Executive Vice President—Cement Operations & Technology Dr. Hugo Bolio. "At all our cement plants, our teams work together to operate responsibly, striving to perform better than environmental standards as we are building a better future."

In addition to the newly-received ISO 14001:2015 certification, our Clinchfield Cement Plant is one of several CEMEX sites to achieve certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council. The plant is also active in the Georgia Black Bear Project.

CEMEX is currently in the process of achieving ISO 14001:2015 Certification at its eight other active cement plants in the U.S.

