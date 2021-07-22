ClinChoice Opens Canadian Development Center - Expanding its North American Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA and SHANGHAI, W.Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinChoice, a leading global, midsize, and rapidly growing contract research organization (CRO) focused on the delivery of superior quality, highly efficient, and effective clinical research services across the development continuum in Pharmaceutics, Vaccines, Medical Devices, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, and Nutraceuticals announced today it will expand its geographic footprint with the opening of a development center in Greater Toronto, Canada.

The Toronto center will be the newest hub in ClinChoice's global service centers joining existing development centers in The United States, Armenia, China, India, Japan, The Philippines, and The United Kingdom. ClinChoice anticipates delivering clinical operations, safety, regulatory, data management, biostatistics, programming, and medical writing services from its facility in Canada.