Clinic Software CRM Announces Free Trial of Its CRM Edition Software

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awarded the most innovative software in the industry for doctors and clinics, ClinicSoftware.com is excited to announce its new CRM Edition is ready and live. The features released with a brand fresh new look after a long process of creation, redesign, innovation, and rebranding of the company as every single feature has been updated. New powerful tools targeting more leads, automation and bookings are also included in the latest update.

ClinicSoftware.com Calendar, Customer Profile, Paperless Tablet consent forms and App

Clinic Software® CRM is a cloud-based solution and offers a new way for any appointment-based business to manage better using automation tree, online bookings, leads, paperless forms, auto-targeting, reporting and more. Created as software for clinics, improved daily with doctors and therapists, the time for innovating with a CRM Edition for any business has come.

"Our customers always compared the features we are providing with the ones from Salesforce. They could use Salesforce® but Clinic Software® is a fraction of the price and they are happy with the customer service we offer. Advanced features. Everything you need all in one place and a free trial," says Alexandru, CEO at ClinicSoftware.com. "Clinic Software® is a customer-centric solution helping businesses from each industry executing from simple to the most exigent requests."

The new software allows to plan and monitor a wide range of procedures using real pictures and templates. With a simple touch, the user can add an injection of or any other procedure to a client's treatment programme. Drawing around the wrinkles and lines just got easier. On the face and body, the features can record their position and track their treatment progress.

Great Features and Benefits:

CRM Software

Responsive Online Booking

SMS Marketing AND Email

Automations Tree

Leads Capture

Manage Tasks

Paperless Consent Forms and COVID19 Forms

Rejuvenation Procedures

Auto Reminders

Online Booking add-on included

KPI Reporting

Quote and meeting

Ready-Payment Modules

Membership features

Free Q and A availability. Discount code 20% off: PR21

For yearly discount https://clinicsoftware.com/signup

Why Clinic Software®.com:

Integrations, Helpdesk & Training, Security & Data Protection

Businesses of all sizes succeed with ClinicSoftware ® .com

Connect With Industry Leading Apps To Level Up Your Business

We Provide First Class Professional Support!

We're here to help you Grow Sales, Save Time & Get Organized

Testimonials: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqtmLOYY0Io

Media Contact:

Laura Volosciuc

+4402033693369

[email protected]

Related Files

2.jpg

3.jpg

Related Images

clinicsoftware-com-calendar.png

ClinicSoftware.com Calendar, Customer Profile, Paperless Tablet consent forms and App

ClinicSoftware.com Calendar, Customer Profile, Paperless Tablet consent forms and App

Related Links

Official Website

Official Instagram

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj1JEXNPVgo

SOURCE CLINIC SOFTWARE LTD