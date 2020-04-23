Clinica Colorado Launches CovidLine, Free COVID-19 Screening & Telehealth Service for Uninsured in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinica Colorado (https://clinicacolorado.org), a nonprofit clinic based in Adams County Colorado, announced today that they have launched CovidLine a free hotline for COVID-19 screening and telehealth service for Coloradoans who do not have health insurance.

CovidLine provides free COVID-19 symptom screening, phone-based appointments with volunteer doctors, and routing and recommendations for leveraging local resources.

CovidLine Telephone Hotline Numbers:

Local: 720-902-9449

Toll-free: 1-855-963-3721

The goal of the service is to provide reassurance and resources to hundreds of thousands of Colorado residents, including undocumented immigrants, who are concerned they may have COVID-19 symptoms but do not have healthcare. This is a growing population within the state as the unemployment rate continues to grow. The initial launch will focus on serving Douglas, Adams, and Arapahoe counties and will include Spanish-speaking doctors and interpreters.

"It's inspiring to see the pace and commitment of our volunteers, and today we are launching what I hope can become an ongoing joint effort between Colorado's medical community and tech startup community," said Clinica Colorado's Medical Director, Dr. Josh Emdur. "We have medical students pairing with retired doctors, software engineers pairing with clinic administrators, all in the name of serving the most vulnerable populations during COVID-19."

The project is an independent volunteer effort that was started in late March, built and staffed by dozens of individuals working completely remotely from home due to social distancing requirements. The service is intended for Colorado residents without health insurance, and can be accessed by dialing 720-902-9449 locally, or toll-free 1-855-963-3721.

For a complete list of free and paid nurse lines and other resources available to all Colorado residents, please visit this resource list provided by the State of Colorado: https://covid19.colorado.gov/telehealth-nurselines-directory

About Clinica Colorado

Clinica Colorado (https://clinicacolorado.org) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) safety net clinic providing equitable primary health care and resources to those with limited access across Colorado. Our vision is to improve people's lives through affordable, quality health care accessible to all.

Media Contact:

Danielle Morrill

[email protected]

425-698-7497

SOURCE Clinica Colorado

Related Links

https://clinicacolorado.org

