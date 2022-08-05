Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Global Market Report 2022: Sales Data for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Aug 05, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and forecast market potential for clinical chemistry analyzers, in terms of product, modality and end user.
By product, the market is segmented into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. By modality, the market is segmented into benchtop, standalone and handheld/portable. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, research institutes and others.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Major countries analyzed include the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022, and the forecast through year-end 2027.
Estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including JEOL Ltd., Abbott Diagnostics Division, Danaher Corp. and Sysmex America inc.
Report Includes
- 29 data tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for clinical chemistry analyzers
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for clinical chemistry analysers, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product category, modality, end user, and geographic region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Updated information on the mergers, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, product launches, achievements and partnerships in the global market for clinical chemistry analysers
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Analysis of the Market
Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario
- U.S.
- Canada
- Regulations in Europe
- Regulations in Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Regulations in Row (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Chapter 4 Market Background
- History of Clinical Chemistry
- The Rise of Automation
- Today's Analyzers
- Future of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Clinical Chemistry Tests
- Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (Bgem)
- Endocrine
- Urinalysis
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Aging Population and Global Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Common Types of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Need for Preventive Diagnostics
- Point-Of-Care Tests
- Market Restraints
- Growing Tax Burdens on Medical Devices
- Stringent Regulatory Frameworks
- High Cost of R&D and Marketing
Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- Impact of Covid-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Introduction
- Semiautomated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Modality
- Introduction
- Benchtop
- Standalone
- Handheld/Portable
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Introduction
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Labs
- Research Institutes
- Other End-users
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Shares
- Recent News
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics Division
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex America Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
