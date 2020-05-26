Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Anticipated to Cross $21 Billion by 2027 - Assessment of Products, Technologies, End-users, Emerging Markets and More

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market accounted for $11,114.09 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $21,308.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the advancements in the healthcare sector, rising occurrence of lifestyle diseases, and the increasing number of geriatric population. However, the requirement of high initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, the reagents segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are highly cost efficient and ensures negligible variation in performance. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the supportive government initiatives and the implementation of guidelines released by healthcare organizations present across this region.



Some of the key players in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Mindray Medical International Limited, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Horiba Ltd, Elitech Group.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Test

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Specialty Chemical Tests

5.3 Thyroid Function Panels

5.4 Basic Metabolic Panels

5.5 Liver Panels

5.6 Electrolyte Panels

5.7 Renal Profiles

5.8 Lipid Profiles



6 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Modality

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Decentralized

6.3 Centralized



7 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Standards

7.2.2 Calibrators

7.2.3 Controls

7.3 Analyzers

7.3.1 Very Large Analyzers

7.3.2 Large Analyzers

7.3.3 Medium Analyzers

7.3.4 Small Analyzers



8 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully Automatic

8.3 Semi-automatic



9 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Academic Research Centers

9.4 Diagnostic Laboratories



10 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Siemens Healthineers

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.5 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

12.6 Mindray Medical International Limited

12.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

12.8 Danaher Corporation

12.9 Horiba Ltd.

12.10 Elitech Group



