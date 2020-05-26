Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Anticipated to Cross $21 Billion by 2027 - Assessment of Products, Technologies, End-users, Emerging Markets and More
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market accounted for $11,114.09 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $21,308.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the advancements in the healthcare sector, rising occurrence of lifestyle diseases, and the increasing number of geriatric population. However, the requirement of high initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By product, the reagents segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are highly cost efficient and ensures negligible variation in performance. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the supportive government initiatives and the implementation of guidelines released by healthcare organizations present across this region.
Some of the key players in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Mindray Medical International Limited, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Horiba Ltd, Elitech Group.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Test
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Specialty Chemical Tests
5.3 Thyroid Function Panels
5.4 Basic Metabolic Panels
5.5 Liver Panels
5.6 Electrolyte Panels
5.7 Renal Profiles
5.8 Lipid Profiles
6 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Modality
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Decentralized
6.3 Centralized
7 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Reagents
7.2.1 Standards
7.2.2 Calibrators
7.2.3 Controls
7.3 Analyzers
7.3.1 Very Large Analyzers
7.3.2 Large Analyzers
7.3.3 Medium Analyzers
7.3.4 Small Analyzers
8 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fully Automatic
8.3 Semi-automatic
9 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Academic Research Centers
9.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
10 Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Siemens Healthineers
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.5 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
12.6 Mindray Medical International Limited
12.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
12.8 Danaher Corporation
12.9 Horiba Ltd.
12.10 Elitech Group
