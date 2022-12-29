Clinical Genomics AI Commercial Use Cases Analyses Report 2022: Highlights of 14 Most Admired and Innovative Companies

Dec 29, 2022, 16:00 ET
The "AI Commercial Use Cases, Impact Analyses, and Growth Opportunities in Clinical Genomics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study highlights fourteen 'Use Cases and Impact Analyses' of some of the most admired and innovative companies, such as Bionano Genomics, Inc, Deepcell, Inc., Fabric Genomics, Q-State Biosciences, Inc. TEMPUS, Sophia Genetics, Illumina, Qiagen, MolecularMatch, PierianDx, Inc., Dante Labs Inc., Microsoft Genomics, Intel Genomics, and Siemens Healthineers.
Clinical genomics regained significance during the pandemic with the development of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and several non-invasive at-home test kits; an unprecedented feat in recent times.
Genomics will take center stage, as large genome sequencing and research will continuously create data for new therapeutics. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its sub-disciplines Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL), are being used in the discovery of biomarkers for clinical diagnostics, consumer point-of-care-tests, and interpretative services.
AI algorithms will extract, analyze, and interpret deep phenotypic information gathered from diagnostic platforms (clinical genomic workflow: next-generation sequencing, whole genome sequencing, real-time PCR), microarray, pathology imaging platforms, gene testing platforms, multi-omics and microfluidic platforms, EHRs, and other point-of-care tests.
The AI-integrated software with sample management technology will provide workflow efficiency, scalability, automation and streamline end-to-end platform operations. AI-based decentralized solutions will evolve further to meet the need for intuitive, affordable, and accurate tests.
Finally, the informatics and interpretive services will create clinical insights interpretation for actionable diagnosis. DNA sequencing interpretation of exomes and genomes, medical interpretation, and so on, will be based on expert-curated knowledge bases and automated tools.
The study offers insight into the industry environment of clinical genomics and AI, its value proposition, and applications and examines the participation of top technology companies in clinical genomics and the business opportunities created for all stakeholders.
The vendor spotlight section highlights value proposition and SWOT analysis of Ultima Genomics, Inc., Prenetics Global and DNAnexus and concludes with key growth opportunities.
The publisher predicts widespread adoption of AI will create tremendous growth opportunities for all stakeholders in the global genomics market. The collaborative effort of private-public healthcare systems, involving research and academic labs, diagnostic labs/companies, OEMs (sequencing instruments, workflows), universities, hospitals, and technology companies, will accelerate R&D to create diagnosis and treatment for genetic diseases, and flagship genomic reference data, bring about next-generation diagnostic technology breakthrough that will finally introduce precision medicine into the routine care pathway.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI-driven Clinical Genomics (Clinogenomics) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Industry Overview
- Computational Genomics and AI - Value Proposition
- Research Objectives and Methodologies
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- AI Applications in Clinogenomics
- Accessible, Affordable, and Inclusive Patient Care Technology Creates Incremental Revenue Opportunities
- Collaboration, Commercialization, and Service
4. AI Use Cases in Clinical Genomics
- Clinogenomics - Use Cases
5. Vendor Analysis
- Ultima Genomics
- Strategic Analysis - Ultima Genomics
- PRENETICS
- Strategic Analysis - PRENETICS
- DNAnexus
- Strategic Analysis - DNAnexus
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Clinician Empowerment
- Growth Opportunity 2: Genomic Voice Biomarkers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Nutrigenomics
- Growth Opportunity 4: 'Knowledge-as-a-service' to Enterprises
Companies Mentioned
- Bionano Genomics Inc
- Dante Labs Inc.
- Deepcell Inc.
- Fabric Genomics
- Illumina
- Intel Genomics
- Microsoft Genomics
- MolecularMatch
- PierianDx Inc.
- Q-State Biosciences Inc.
- Qiagen
- Siemens Healthineers.
- Sophia Genetics
- TEMPUS
