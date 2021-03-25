Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size Worth $288.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical laboratory service market size is expected to reach USD 288.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing prevalence of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO, by 2030, cardiovascular diseases are estimated to cause approximately 23.6 million deaths, mainly from heart disease and stroke.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2020, the clinical chemistry segment held majority of revenue share owing to presence of large number of tests due to increasing knowledge on clinical chemistry

Stand-alone laboratories is expected to witness lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to introduction of digital support systems to manage large databases and ability to provide better clinical laboratory services at a comparatively lower rate

The bioanalytical and lab chemistry services segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to rising use of wide range of techniques and technology platforms to fulfill diagnostic needs

In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to a growing awareness, increased government initiatives, and positive regulatory policies

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to technological advancements and high awareness on medical standards.

Read 169 page research report with ToC on "Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Type (Human & Tumor Genetics, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology), By Service Provider, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/clinical-laboratory-services-market

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused due to SARS-CoV-2, is affecting millions of people globally. According to WHO and CDC, the standard for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 is Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) for samples collected from the respiratory tract. The adoption of PCR technology for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the genetic sequencing of the virus for the development of a cure are driving the market.

Furthermore, in May 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided more than USD 200 million to clinics in rural areas of the U.S. to expedite COVID-19 testing. Such robust investments by government bodies to increase adoption of COVID-19 diagnostic kits by clinics are anticipated to boost segment growth. COVID-19 walk-up clinics in San Jose are another key initiative expected to positively impact segment growth.

In addition, advancements in laboratory testing technology through incremental and breakthrough developments are expected to serve this market as a high impact rendering driver. For instance, in March 2020, a Singapore-based med-tech company, Biolidics, launched a rapid test kit for COVID-19 and entered into a manufacturing agreement with a diagnostic kit manufacturer for mass production.

Automation in clinical settings has significantly improved the data management process in labs. Improving adoption rates of laboratory automation systems is expected to boost the market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, database management tools, patient test records, and integrated workflow management systems have received significant consideration in the healthcare industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical laboratory service market on the basis of test type, service provider, application, and region:

Clinical Laboratory Services Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Human & Tumor Genetics



Clinical Chemistry



Medical Microbiology & Cytology



Other Esoteric Tests

Clinical Laboratory Services Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Hospital-Based Laboratories



Stand-Alone Laboratories



Clinic-Based Laboratories

Clinical Laboratory Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry



Toxicology Testing



Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services



Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services



Drug Discovery & Development Related Services



Others

Clinical Laboratory Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Colombia





Peru



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Laboratory Service Market

Qiagen

OPKO Health, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

International, Inc

Sonic Healthcare

Almac Group

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

DaVita, Inc.

Viapath Group LLP

Abbott

SGS SA

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fresenius Medical Care

Cinven

Arup Laboratories.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.