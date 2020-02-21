Clinical Laboratory Services Market Insights, 2010-2019 & 2019-2024 - Key Trends, Leading Players, Revenues by Region, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market examines the world and regional markets and is essential for laboratory and IVD companies seeking to better understand the market potential.

The report provides the reader with an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Both global and regional market overviews are presented, including the following market data:

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis, 2010-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturer's level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Service Market Analysis, Revenues by Region, 2019 (Northern America; Europe , Middle East , Africa ; Asia Pacific ; Latin America ; Total)

, , ; ; ; Total) Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis, Revenues by Region, 2019 (%) (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific , Latin America )

, ) Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Regional Growth Forecast, CAGR 2019-2024 (Northern America, EMEA, Asia Pacific , Latin America )

Markets by Specialty

Clinical laboratories offer a wide range of tests and services to meet the needs of the medical industry. The majority of laboratory tests are considered routine and are performed by broadly trained professionals and are often returned to the ordering physician within hours. Tests that require more specialty-trained professionals are often more costly and require more time to process.

For the purpose of this study, laboratory testing has been classified into five general segments: clinical chemistry - routine & essential testing, immunology and microbiology testing, cytology and histology testing, genetic testing, and toxicology testing. The report provides the following data points:

Test and Services Overview

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Test Segment (Clinical Chemistry: Routine & Essential, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Histology, Genetic, Toxicology), 2010-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Service Revenue Trend, 2010-2024

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Segment Growth Forecast, CAGR 2019-2024 (Clinical Chemistry - Routine & Essential Testing, Immunology & Microbiology Testing, Cytology & Histology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Testing Service, Distribution of Revenues 2019 (%)(Clinical Chemistry - Routine & Essential Testing, Immunology & Microbiology Testing, Cytology & Histology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing)

Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Clinical Chemistry: Routine & Essential Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2024

Market Overview - Routine and Essential Testing, 2019 (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Endocrinology, Others, Total)

Immunology and Microbiology

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Immunology & Microbiology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2024

Market Overview - Immunology & Microbiology Testing, 2019 (Infectious disease, Immunology, Total)

Cytology and Histology Testing

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Cytology & Histology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2024

Market Overview - Cytology & Histology Testing, 2019 (HPV Testing [Routine/DNA], Tumor Pathology, Total)

Genetic Testing

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Genetic Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2024

Market Overview - Genetic Testing, 2019 (Prenatal/Newborn Screening, Other Genetic Screening, Total)

Toxicology Testing

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Toxicology Testing Service Market Trend, 2010-2024

Market by Provider Group

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition, presents a provider overview of the market, segmented into three broad groups: hospitals/acute care, physician offices/outpatient clinics, and independent:

Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Provider Segment (Hospitals, Physician Offices/Outpatient Clinics, Independent), 2010-2024 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level)

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis by Provider Group, Distribution of Revenues 2019 (%)(Hospital and Acute Laboratory Service Providers, Physician and Outpatient Clinic Laboratory Service Providers, Independent Laboratory Service Providers)

Hospitals and Acute Care Providers

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Hospital and Acute Care Laboratory Testing Market 2019 and 2024 (U.S./International Estimates)

Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Physician and Outpatient Care Laboratory Testing Market 2019 and 2024 (U.S./International Estimates)

Independent Laboratory Providers

Global Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Independent Laboratory Testing Market 2019 and 2024 (U.S./International Estimates)

Market by Region

The report examines the market in terms of key regions, covering Northern America (United States, Canada), EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Rest of EMEA), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America):

North America Market Value by Country, 2019 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Canada , United States , Rest of Northern America)

, , Rest of Northern America) The United States Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

The United States Clinical Laboratory Service Market by Testing Services, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions) (Essential & Routine, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Pathology, Genetic, Toxicology)

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Market Analysis: Testing Service Revenues by Type, 2019 (%) (Essential & Routine, Immunology & Microbiology, Cytology & Pathology, Genetic, Toxicology)

The United States Clinical Laboratory Service Market by Laboratory Type, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions) (Hospital-based and Acute Care Laboratory, Physician-based and Outpatient Laboratory, Independent Laboratory)

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Market Share by Laboratory Type, 2019 (%) (Hospital-based, Independent, Physician-based)

Leading U.S. Independent Laboratory Groups, as of July 2019

Growth in U.S. Independent Laboratory Facilities, June 2011 through July 2019

through Growth in U.S. Hospital Laboratory Locations, June 2011 through July 2019

through Growth in U.S. Physician Office Laboratory Locations, June 2011 through July 2019

through Growth in U.S. Nursing Facility/Home Health Laboratory Locations, June 2011 through July 2019

through Growth in U.S. Pharmacy-Based Laboratories, mid-2011 through July 2019

Growth in U.S. Dialysis Clinic-based Laboratories, mid-2011 through July 2019

Canada Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

EMEA Market Value by Country, 2019 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Rest of EMEA, Total)

, , , , , , Rest of EMEA, Total) EMEA Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2019-2024 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Rest of EMEA)

, , , , , , Rest of EMEA) Germany Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Leading Laboratory Service Suppliers by Estimated Distribution of Revenues, Germany , 2019 (%)

, 2019 (%) France Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Italy Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Spain Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

United Kingdom Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Switzerland Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Service Market Value by Country, 2019 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( China ; Japan ; India ; Korea, S.; Australia ; Rest of Asia Pacific ; Total)

; ; ; Korea, S.; ; Rest of ; Total) Asia Pacific Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2019-2024 (%) ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

, , , , , Rest of ) Japan Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry by Type, 2019 (%) (Hospital, Independent/Reference, University)

Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry by Test Classification, 2019 (%) (Basic [essential/routine], Non-Basic, Pathology, Other Test Services)

China Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

China Clinical Laboratory Industry by Type, 2019 (%) (Hospital, Independent/Reference, University)

India Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

South Korea Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Australia Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Latin America Market Value by Country, 2019 (in millions of dollars at the manufacturers' level) ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America , Total)

, , Rest of , Total) Latin America Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Growth Projections by Country, CAGR 2019-2024 ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America )

, , Rest of ) Brazil Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Mexico Clinical Laboratory Service Market, Estimates and Forecast 2019 and 2024 ($millions)

Global Competitor Summary

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition, provides an analysis of leading market participants including:

Leading Market Participants, Global Service Revenues, 2018 and Estimated 2019 ($millions)

Estimated U.S. Laboratory Service Revenues and Market Share of Leading Clinical Laboratory Providers, 2019

The report as well presents profiles of competitors in the market, including company overviews; performance reviews; key acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships; products and services; and company growth strategies. The companies covered are the following:

Abbott Laboratories

ACM Global Laboratories, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary

DaVita, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Miraca Holdings, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spectra Laboratories: A Fresenius Company

SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

Market Trends

Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition, concludes with a brief discussion of trends affecting the global market, including:

Population Growth

Aging Populations

Increasing Disease Burden

Economic Growth in Developing Regions

Stabilizing Economies in Developed Regions

Pricing Pressures

Focusing on Efficient Health Systems

Overall Growth in Demand for Health Care Services

