Clinical Mass Spectrometry: Worldwide Market Analysis 2018-2019 and Outlook to 2023 - Rising Life Expectancy Leading to a Larger Aging Population is Driving Demand
The "Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The clinical mass spectrometry market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
Increase in the use of hyphenated technology will drive growth in the market. Personalized medicine refers to providing medical treatment according to the individual characteristics of patients. Personalized medicine, a multi-faceted approach to patient care, improves the ability to diagnose and treat disease and offers the potential to detect diseases at an earlier stage when treatment can be effective.
Rise in aging population
The global clinical mass spectrometry market is observing a boost in demand due to the surge in average age due to the rising life expectancy leading to a larger aging population across the globe.
High cost of instrument
Clinical mass spectrometry technologies with specific and advanced features are expensive to procure and maintain, which can restrict their adoption. Thus, this cost of instrumentation is likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Agilent Technologies
- Bruker
- Danaher
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Clinical research laboratory - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for clinical mass spectrometry in personalized medicine
- Increasing demand for portable clinical mass spectrometry
- Technological advances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Bruker
- Danaher
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/55dj9r/clinical_mass?w=5
