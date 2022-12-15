Clinical Nutrition - A Lucrative Market in the US. The Demand is Increasing Across All Age Groups, The Sale of Clinical Nutrition is Expected to Reach USD 16.6 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. clinical nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027. Innovation in personalization and targeted solutions, increasing demand for infant nutrition, advancement in nutritional therapies, and shift towards home nutritional care are the significant trends in the market.

U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market

The major market players in the U.S. are offering home enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition services. According to Baxter, 2022, around two million U.S. hospitals stay involved in malnutrition cases. On the other hand, within 30 days of discharge, 23% of U.S. patients with malnutrition-related disorders were readmitted to hospitals. Therefore, home nutritional care is increasing in recent years across the U.S. to treat or prevent malnutrition, intestinal failure, and supportive care. In the U.S., home parenteral nutrition demand is consistently rising compared to enteral nutrition. The major factor that increases access to home nutritional care is the rising patient population from 65-74, 75, and above. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition among those age group patient populations is a leading factor driving the high demand for clinical nutrition services.

The U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 16.63 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 12.07 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5.5 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Products, Route of Administration, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channels, and End-Users Key Prominent Vendors Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen Ag., Baxter, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle, Perrigo Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, ADM, Ajinomoto Co, BASF SE, DSM, Envara Health, Glanbia plc, Hero Nutritionals, Hum Nutrition, Kendal Nutricare, Lonza, Lactalis Nutrition Santé, MEND, MediFood International SA, Primus Pharmaceuticals, SternLife GmbH & Co. K.G., The Craft Heinz Company, and Vivante Health Market Dynamics Government Initiatives, Investments, and Funding for Clinical Nutrition Research

Government Initiatives, Investments, and Funding for Clinical Nutrition Research Increasing Chronic Diseases Prevalence Required Nutritional Support

Increasing Chronic Diseases Prevalence Required Nutritional Support Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Nutrition

The U.S. government implements a tremendous breadth and depth of initiatives relevant to the country's nutrition level. So, the increasing government initiatives to improve the country's nutritional health and the rising concern about food insecurity across U.S. families are expected to drive significant U.S. clinical nutrition market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence are constantly fueling industry growth. Obesity, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, CVD, and other primary health conditions primely accelerate the country's malnutrition rate, creating a high demand for clinical nutrition. However, there are some limitations to the industry growth, like potential side-effects associated with clinical nutrition and challenges in enteral nutrition deliveries, pediatric ICU patients, and more, hampering the industry growth.

In the U.S., the COVID-19 infection spread significantly and severely impacted the overall age group population. People over 65 were severely affected, responsible for around 80% of hospitalization. It led to mental and physical health consequences for the senior population. The major factors are muscle wasting, isolation, reduced food intake, and increased malnutrition. In this context, clinical nutrition plays a major role in covering the body's required nutritional support.

Competition Among the Major Industry Players

Abbott's Ensure is one of the leading clinical nutrition products used in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. This product significantly drives the company's high customer base and delivers higher revenue yearly.

Danone is a leading industry player offering specialized nutrition comprising Advanced Medical Nutrition (AMN) and Early Life Nutrition solutions.

Perrigo Company is one of the leading companies offering store-brand self-care products, including toddler and infant formulas and pediatric and adult nutrition drinks.

Key Vendors

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen Ag.

Baxter

Danone

Fresenius Kabi

Nestle

Perrigo Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group

ADM

Ajinomoto Co

BASF SE

DSM

Envara Health

Glanbia plc

Hero Nutritionals

Hum Nutrition

Kendal Nutricare

Lonza

Lactalis Nutrition Santé

MEND

MediFood International SA

Primus Pharmaceuticals

SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

The Craft Heinz Company

Vivante Health

Market Segmentation

Products

Powder

Liquid

Semi-solid

Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Age Group

Infant & Toddler

Children and teenagers

Adult

Geriatric

Application

Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders (G.I.)

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channels

Institutional Sales Channels

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Individuals

Home care

Long-term care facilities

