Clinical Nutrition Market Revenue to Cross USD 76.1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report, "Clinical Nutrition Market by Product (Infant Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition), Consumer (Pediatric, Adult), Application (Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Channels), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of clinical nutrition will cross $76.1 billion by 2027.

Major clinical nutrition market players include Nestle Health Science, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, B Braun Melsungen, Baxter International and Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser).

Shifting lifestyle trends have led to the adoption of sedentary routines and unhealthy eating habits. The demand and consumption of junk food is rising exponentially with increasing disposable income. High consumption of junk food is closely associated with the rising prevalence of a host of chronic diseases and has emerged as a major health concern worldwide. The deteriorating health consequences and surging prevalence of non-communicable diseases in all age groups, specifically in adolescents and children, are rendering a significant disease burden. Moreover, approximately 11 million people die annually owing to poor diet choices. The growing prevalence of chronic ailments is expected to augment the demand for clinical nutrition, as nutritional products are incorporated in the treatment and management of these chronic conditions. The availability of clinical nutrition products with disease-specific composition is further anticipated to channel the clinical nutrition market growth positively in the coming years.

The parenteral segment accounted for 11.6% of the clinical nutrition market share in 2020, led by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions causing malnutrition & weight loss and growing acceptance of parenteral nutrition in healthcare as well as home care settings. Parenteral nutrition refers to intravenous route of administration of nutrients such as fats, carbohydrates, proteins, electrolytes, etc. in order to manage or treat malnutrition. This approach has been used extensively in management of high-risk, long-term condition such as cancer, short bowel syndrome, gastrointestinal fistulas, bowel obstruction and severe acute pancreatitis in infants as well as adults. The growing diseased population suffering from these conditions has led to surging usage of the parenteral mode of nutrition.

The clinical nutrition market for the pediatric segment was valued at more than USD 26.8 billion in 2020 on account of the benefits of proper clinical nutrition in pediatric care, including physical support and mental balanced growth of children from infancy to adolescence. Several child healthcare policies and initiatives from international organizations, including the WHO and UNICEF, have also been playing a key role in contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the British Nutrition Foundation is actively engaged in the launch of various comprehensive food and nutrition education programs for children. Hence, market players are focused on providing high-quality clinical nutrition ingredients for appropriate nutrition and safety in pediatric care. The rising number of working women in developing countries, increasing awareness pertaining to the advantages of pediatric nutrition, and changing lifestyle of urban parents are also set to stimulate the market expansion in the coming years.

The neurological diseases segment in the clinical nutrition market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 7.9% till 2027, propelled by the advantages of enteral and parenteral nutrition in patients with neurological conditions such as overcoming deficiencies in dietary supplements, avoid complications because of malnutrition, and improve nutritional health. Malnutrition is a common problem among patients with neurological ailments. According to an article published in 2019, neurological disorders are the second leading cause of around 9 million deaths worldwide. Nutritional complications are an important issue of rehabilitation in all neurosurgical and neurological patients. Thus, clinical nutrition is significant for patients in vegetative or minimally conscious states.

The clinical nutrition market for retail stores segment exceeded USD 19.2 billion in 2020 due to the better inventory options, providing instant gratification, and no shipping costs with physical stores. Retail stores are emphasized to offer ultimate brand experience, surge visibility, and support other sales channels. In-store dietitians are offering a vast range of facilities, including creating personalized nutrition plans and offering product demonstrations. Some stores offer educational classes for proper clinical nutrition and even health screenings focused on combating nutrition-influenced medical conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension, among others.

Brazil dominated the Latin America clinical nutrition market and was valued at over USD 1.5 billion in 2020, impelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders in the country. In Brazil, in 2016, around 1.5 million people were suffering from dementia, and the rise in the number of dementia patients has been significant with 98% growth in the past 10 years. The growing number of people suffering from these chronic diseases would require proper clinical nutrition to meet their daily nutritional intake. As per the research article published in 2016, the rate of preterm birth in Brazil was around 11.2%, attributed to the risk factors including mother age, smoking, poor nutrition, etc. Rising disease-associated malnutrition, increasing government awareness programs, use of clinical nutrition in alternative cancer treatments, and growing preference for home healthcare are the other prominent factors fostering the industry expansion in Brazil.

These players are adopting several strategic initiatives, such as research collaborations, product commercialization, and forward integration approach to expand their product portfolio and bolster their industrial position.

