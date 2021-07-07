Clinical Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 89.98 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global clinical nutrition market report.

The clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.96% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC dominates the clinical nutrition market and accounts for 44.69% of the global share. The revenue in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. North America is the second-largest market for clinical nutrition, with a market share of 26.72% and is expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 7.73 billion . The APAC region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the global market, with a forecasted CAGR of 10.36%. The growing health awareness among consumers remains one of the key factors driving the growth of the oral clinical nutrition market. This trend is expected to continue over the next decade. It is estimated that the oral clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% to reach USD 53.24 billion during the forecast period. The powder clinical nutrition market is expected to generate additional revenue of USD 19.03 billion in the forecast period with a growing CAGR of 8.74%. Infant & Toddler segment covers clinical nutrition supplements provided to children anywhere from birth to 3 years. It is one of the fastest growing segments, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period. Globally, 46.43% of the market revenue for the clinical nutrition market is contributed by patients suffering from malnutrition.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by route of administration, age group, product type, application, distributional channels, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors

Clinical Nutrition Market – Segmentation

Focusing on health and wellness, aging well, and disease prevention by consumers, healthcare providers are demanding preventive clinical nutrition products and are experiencing rapid growth. Vendors are offering the product in dessert, yogurt, soup, and savory-style and as powders to grab customers' attention.

Global brands such as Abbott, Nestle, Nutricia, and Fresenius Kabi offer parenteral, enteral, and oral nutrition products for infants. The percentage of infants suffering from lactose intolerance is incredibly high and accounts for 71% of the population. The market has also been experiencing high demand owing to the heavy ad campaigns.

Latin America and APAC are expected to witness high traction for semi-solid powder products in the industry. Most standard clinical nutrition products are powder-based as they offer 100% micro and macronutrient requirements. Players are observing the highest level of adoption of clinical nutrition in physical stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other e-commerce websites due to the flexibility offered in packaging techniques.

Clinical Nutrition Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Clinical Nutrition Market by Age Group

Infant & Toddler Child & Teenager Adult Geriatric

Clinical Nutrition Market by Product Type

Powder

Liquid

Semi-Solid

Clinical Nutrition Market by Application

Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Others

Clinical Nutrition Market by Distributional Channels

Institutional Sales

Pharmacy & Drugstores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Others

Clinical Nutrition Market by End-Users

Hospitals

Individuals

Homecare

LTC

Clinical Nutrition Market – Dynamics

Whey protein is rapidly becoming a popular ingredient in clinical applications, owing to the presence of all essential amino acids as well as several other bioactive constituents that can support treatment regimens for a number of common conditions, including sarcopenia, obesity, malnutrition, and post-illness recovery. Thus, with such high potential, the global demand for whey protein in clinical nutrition is growing rapidly and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2023. Whey protein can provide nutritional supplements to patients under various conditions including including aging and muscle atrophy. In clinical settings, whey protein can outperform other commonly administered supplements, due to its high leucine content, which can help in muscle synthesis even in the absence of physical activity. Thus, it's highly useful in the recovery processes of post-operative patients. With the rising aging population, the number of people aged over 65 is projected to increase from 727 million in 2020 to more than 1.5 billion in 2050, according to the UN. Thus, nutrition plays a highly important role.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Popularity of Home-Based Healthcare

Growing Demand for Parenteral Nutrition

High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

Higher Nutritional Requirement Among the Geriatric Population

Clinical Nutrition Market – Geography

APAC accounted for the largest market share of the global clinical nutrition market, with a 44.69% market share in 2020. It is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the clinical nutrition market in APAC include an increased prevalence of metabolic disorders, a rise in the geriatric population, and rising expenditure on healthcare. Providing access to healthcare, including long-term care, is another key challenge in aging societies. Non-communicable diseases typically increase in aging societies. The geriatric population shows an increased incidence of diseases that require clinical nutrition. Furthermore, the increasing burden of diseases and the growing number of people suffering from diabetes and cancer is also expected to positively drive market growth over the forecast period.

Clinical Nutrition Market by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Abbott

Baxter

B. Braun

Danone

Nestle Health Science

Other Prominent Vendors:

Ajinomoto Cambrooke

American Regent

AnazaoHealth

Avadel Pharmaceutical

BASF SE

Exela Pharma Science

Fresenius Kabi

Grifols

ICU Medical

Lonzo

Mead Johnson & Company

Meiji Holdings Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

Perrigo Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Sanofi

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Stepen Company

