Clinical Nutrition Market to Record 6.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Clinical Nutrition Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Clinical Nutrition Market 2021-2025 - Drivers & challenges

Factors such as the growing geriatric population, an increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and an increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions will offer immense growth opportunities for the clinical nutrition market . To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. However, irregular product penetration will hamper the market growth.

Growing geriatric population to boost market - The global population is growing rapidly. Between 2010 and 2050, the geriatric population of less developed countries will increase faster when compared with developed countries. Longevity and a decrease in fertility rates are the major reasons for the growth of geriatric populations. The geriatric population is a major proportion of the population of developed and developing countries. The geriatric population of countries such as the US, South Korea, China, Japan, Italy, Russia, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, Poland, and Ukraine is also growing, which strives the growth of the global clinical nutrition market during the forecast period. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, about 16.21% and 18.51% of the total population of the US and the UK were 65 years and above in 2019. The growth of the geriatric population is a major concern for countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Germany, and the US. Aging increases the chances of chronic diseases. For instance, the most common diseases associated with the geriatric population are arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, and obesity. Approximately 30%-35% of the geriatric population does not have natural teeth and has poor oral health. Hence, the metabolism of the geriatric population is affected. Due to such conditions, hospital admission rates are high among the geriatric population.

Irregular product penetration will hamper the market growth - Clinical nutrition products are available in medical stores as they require a prescription from certified healthcare practitioners. However, in developing countries, especially in rural areas, the penetration and availability of these products are limited. This is due to the lack of healthcare facilities and the limited number of skilled healthcare professionals. Limited access to healthcare facilities and the shortage of healthcare practitioners, paramedical staff, nutritionists, and food consultants is a major challenge for the growth of the market and customers who are critically ill. People are reluctant to purchase clinical nutrition products as they are not considered a necessity. Hence, product visibility and availability are very low. This is also due to poor distribution channels and the low penetration of the Internet. Though awareness about clinical nutrition is increasing, the lack of accessibility and affordability is affecting the growth of the market. Therefore, vendors that ignore such critical factors could lose their market share as underdeveloped and developing countries account for the majority of the global population.

Clinical Nutrition Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

Route of administration

Enteral nutrition



Parenteral nutrition

Clinical Nutrition Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist clinical nutrition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clinical nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clinical nutrition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clinical nutrition market vendors

Clinical Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

