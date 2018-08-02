Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Earns APA Accreditation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Campus Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program (Clinical Psy.D.) has been granted accreditation by the American Psychological Association (APA). The program received 10 years of accreditation, the maximum amount of time allowed by the APA's Commission on Accreditation.

APA accreditation is recognition that the program meets the rigorous standards set by the Commission on Accreditation, and that students receive training from a cadre of well-credentialed faculty within a well-resourced program that is committed to diversity. The Chicago School is one of the leading nonprofit universities devoted to psychology, and behavioral health services.

"This accreditation reflects and validates the exceptional training our Program has always provided students, and faculty and staff's engagement with and dedication to our students and their preparation for entry into the field of health service psychology," explained Department Chair David Sitzer, Ph.D.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Campus Dean Dr. Justin Cassity, Dr. Sitzer, the program's faculty, staff and students on this wonderful achievement," said TCSPP President Dr. Michele Nealon. "I commend them for their excellent work and am proud of their dedication.The accreditation is well-deserved, and is acknowledgement of the success of our unique curriculum."

The Clinical Psy.D. programs at the Chicago and Washington, D.C. campuses are also accredited by the APA. Questions related to the programs' accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

The American Psychological Association



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation



750 First Street, NE



Washington, D.C. 20002-4242



202.336.5979

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private school devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The Chicago School is an affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. The institution serves approximately 4,300 students across campuses in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral programs in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 20 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is the leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

