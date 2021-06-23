Clinical Research Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2021-2025

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Clinical Research Services Market

The report provides a complete drill-down on global clinical research services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

The report provides insights on the following information:

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Market favorability index for suppliers

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Supply chain margins and pricing models

Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

This procurement report answers key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Category innovations

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Top-line growth

Reduction of TCO

Customer retention

Green initiatives

Demand forecasting and governance

Scalability of inputs

Supply base rationalization

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

