Clinical Research Training Online by CCRP Course

BOSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1.9 million students receive a bachelor of science every year. While a few go on to Ph.D., Masters, and medical programs, many are ready to start a clinical research certification online like CCRP Course to start a career in the frontiers of medical research and patient care. As a new student applying to the science job market, students may only find internships or recognize that even entry-level science jobs require 1-2 years of experience. More so, many may realize that many of these jobs require intense labor in the lab or just did not meet the expectations with a science degree. This is why a career as a CRA should be considered with clinical research coordinator training. CCRP Course trains over 100 students each month in clinical research coordinator training and clinical research associate training (depending on prior background).

A Clinical Research Associate or Coordinator directs and supervises clinical trials that are run by physicians, nurses and other science-degree holders. Unlike the jobs students currently can apply to on the market, a position as a CRA is actually much more difficult to obtain without a certificate. While many generic courses exist on the market, CCRP instructors have seen that more content depth needs to be added in order to help students ace interviews and get hired. This is why the course offers a Senior Clinical Research Associate level of training with 110 intense modules. This science-based, medical position is now a high-demand job which can be done privately for pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, or academically in medical schools. The 30 day online self-paced course has the largest number of clinical research course modules available online.

Course certification after completion of all 110 modules and competency exam with a score above 75% is provided.

