Clinical Research Trials Underway to Study COVID-19 Impact on Dialysis Patients

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., has begun enrollment on two clinical research trials to study how COVID-19 affects people with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) who are currently receiving dialysis.

"As a novel virus, there is still so much the medical community does not know about COVID-19," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "By using our resources to conduct this research, we hope to contribute meaningful data to a worldwide effort. We are eager to share our findings about how the virus behaves in a medically vulnerable population with the intent that they will spur greater innovation."

In the first study, Registry of Sustained Immunity to COVID-19 among ESKD Patients, researchers are investigating how the presence of COVID-19 antibodies may influence future virus infection and potential immunity in patients who receive dialysis at DaVita dialysis centers. Participants will be monitored in the fall and winter over four months to examine additional exposure to COVID-19 and any illness progression.

The second study, COVID-19 Progression in End Stage Kidney Disease, is investigating associations between genetic markers and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in ESKD patients. Study participants are stratified into two groups: patients who have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive and patients without a history of COVID-19 who have tested positive for the Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody. Researchers aim to look for associations between genetic differences and COVID-19 disease severity.

"Our researchers are seeking to contribute to understanding COVID-19's impact on a patient population that has increased risk due to underlying medical conditions," reported Amy Young, vice president of DCR. "These studies are particularly important to better forecast future COVID-19 outbreaks, minimize infections and, ultimately, save lives."

According to the United States Renal Data System, approximately 524,000 people in the U.S. have ESKD that requires life-sustaining dialysis care. These patients are among those at higher risk for COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions that compromise their immune systems. Recent research has also linked severe cases of COVID-19 to kidney complications, including an increased risk of acute kidney injury requiring continuous renal replacement therapy.

The results of both DCR COVID-19 studies are expected to be submitted for publication in early 2021.

To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2020, DaVita served 205,300 patients at 2,795 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 287 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

Contact Information

Media:

Halie Peddle

[email protected]

(303) 550-6349

SOURCE DaVita Clinical Research