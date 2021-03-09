Clinical Study Shows Karallief® Easy Climb™ Significantly Improves Joint Comfort in 30 Days

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karallief®, Inc., a nutraceutical company that researches, creates and distributes clinically studied combination herbal extract formulas, today announced the results of a new clinical study that found its latest formula, Karallief® Easy Climb™, could be a fast-acting natural solution for joint discomfort. Published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology, the study found that Karallief® Easy Climb™ improves joint health and mobility in as little as 30 days.

"Many supplement manufacturers, distributors and consumers are often skeptical about the effectiveness of herbal ingredients for joint support given the lack of clinically backed findings," said Krishna Rajendran, CEO of Karallief®, Inc. "After extensive research and testing of different ingredients for joint health, our team of scientists discovered the synergy that exists when certain standardized herbal extract ingredients are combined in specific ratios. They subsequently developed a unique and effective multi-ingredient formula based on this synergy for supporting healthy joints, including cartilage, tendons and bones."

Karallief® Easy Climb™ was tested over the course of 120 days in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study on participants experiencing age-related knee concerns. One group of 40 participants received 1,000 mg of the Easy Climb™ formula each day, and a second group of 40 subjects served as the control and received a placebo. During the trial, the participants taking Easy ClimbTM experienced a:

71% decrease in discomfort scores compared to a 49% score for the placebo group

25% increase in joint space width, double that of 11% for the placebo group

8% improvement in the range of knee flexion, double that of the placebo group value of 4%

16% increase in the number of sit-stand repetitions versus the placebo group value of 8%

Karallief® Easy Climb™ is a patent-pending herbal formula that is available in powdered form to provide potency and long-term shelf life. This delivery method lends the most flexibility to formulators, making it easy to add to vitamins, supplements, protein powders, beverages and more. Karallief® Easy Climb™ is vegan, Non-GMO Project verified, and made with a potent 1,000 mg per day blend of standardized herbal ingredients known for supporting healthy joints including Cardiospermum Halicacabum (Balloon Vine Extract), Vitex Negundo (Five-Leaved Chaste Tree), Boswellia Serrata (Frankincense), Bambusa Arundinacea, (Bamboo), Citrus Sinensis (Sweet Orange) and Curcuma Longa (Turmeric).

ABOUT KARALLIEF®, INC.

Based in the U.S., Karallief®, Inc. researches, develops and distributes combination, custom and single herbal extract formulas to companies around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries. While many ingredient suppliers use inferior, untested materials that lack quality control measures, Karallief, Inc® offers safe, efficacious and scientifically-backed ingredients that are tested through thorough quality control procedures using high-end testing equipment, and their formulas are manufactured in GMP & ISO 22000 certified facilities. For more information, please visit www.karallief.com.

