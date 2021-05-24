Clinical Trial Application of ASC40 Combined with Bevacizumab to Treat Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma Accepted by China NMPA

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX code: 1672) today announces that following the consultation with China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the clinical trial application of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been accepted for review by China NMPA.

Lipid metabolism has been reported to play a critical role in various cancers. Fatty acid synthase (FASN) is one of the most important proteins which regulate lipid metabolism. Many solid and hematopoietic tumors overexpress FASN, including rGBM, non-small cell lung, breast, ovarian, prostate, colon, pancreatic cancers, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

ASC40 (known as TVB-2640 outside China) is a potent, selective and safe oral small molecule inhibitor of FASN. The positive results were demonstrated from the investigator sponsored Phase II trial of ASC40 (TVB-2640) in combination with bevacizumab in patients with first relapse of high-grade astrocytoma i.e. rGBM, which was completed in the United States (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03032484). The data from this Phase II trial have shown that the overall response rate (ORR) for ASC40(TVB-2640) plus bevacizumab was 65% including the complete response (CR) of 20% and partial response (PR) of 45%. Furthermore, the data indicate that the progression-free survival at six months (PFS6) observed for ASC40 (TVB-2640) plus bevacizumab was 47%, representing a statistically significant improvement in PFS6 over historical bevacizumab monotherapy (BELOB16%, P=0.01). ASC40 (TVB-2640) in combination with bevacizumab was safe and well tolerated in such patient population.

"Since the announcement on March 30 this year for investment escalation in R&D of cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors, this is a key step forward for the Company's oncology pipeline." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech and listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK). Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of NASH, cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors, viral hepatitis and HIV/AIDS for unmet medical needs in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed into a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization.

Ascletis has three marketed products and seventeen R&D pipeline drug candidates or combination therapies (eleven of them developed in-house). 1. NASH: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is fully dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THR-beta and FXR, and three combination therapies. 2. Cancer lipid metabolism and oral checkpoint inhibitors: focus on a pipeline of oral inhibitors targeting FASN which plays a key role in cancer lipid metabolism and a pipeline of oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitors as the next generation checkpoint inhibitors. 3. Viral hepatitis: (i) Hepatitis B: focus on breakthrough therapies for HBV clinical cure with subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody - ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (ii) Hepatitis C: successfully launched all oral regimen of ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® combination (RDV/DNV regimen); and ASC18 fixed dose combination (FDC) is an upgraded version of RDV/DNV regimen with bridging study finished. 4. HIV/AIDS: ASC09F is a FDC treatment of HIV targeting protease. The clinical trial application of ASC09F has been approved. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.