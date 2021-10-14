Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The growing pharmaceutical and medical sectors, globalization of clinical trials, and rising R&D expenditure are the factors driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The supply/logistics product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 due to the high number of clinical trials globally, which resulted in increased demand for efficient logistics services

The phase III segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of the global market in 2020. Phase III studies are the most effective approach to discover a new treatment standard

North America led the global market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant even during the forecast years due to a rise in the number of CRO and pharmaceutical & medical companies in the region

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period as it is becoming an increasingly significant site for clinical trial investigations.

The clinical trial procedure has evolved considerably in recent years. Complex clinical studies are creating new problems throughout the healthcare supply chain. Modern studies frequently involve huge numbers of patients and patient subgroups, as well as numerous nations and research sites. As a result, the number of challenges that supply chain managers confront while working with clinical trial equipment & ancillaries has increased. Renting medical equipment relieves the burden of storage, retrieval, and disposal. Another important decision-making reason is that renting equipment reduces significant upfront expenses and large investments required to furnish licensed clinical trial locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market, which resulted in slowing down the supply chain of the equipment & ancillary supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major changes in the clinical trial environment. Hundreds of experiments that were in progress before the pandemic have been halted, while many new trials have been launched in the hunt for effective therapies and interventions. COVID-19 has changed the way clinical trials are conducted, encouraging the digitization of healthcare and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and techniques.

Grand View Research has segmented the clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market on the basis of product, phase, and region:

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Sourcing



Procurement





Rental



Supply/Logistics



Transportation





Packaging





Others



Service



Calibrations





Equipment Servicing





Others



Others

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market

Ancillare, LP

Imperial Clinical Research Services

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PPD, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corp.

MediCapital Rent

Quipment SAS

IRM

Marken

Myonex

Yourway.

