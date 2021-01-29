Clinical Trial Management System Market worth $1,590 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Clinical Trial Management System/CTMS Market by Product (Software, Services), Delivery (Web-hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based), Deployment (Enterprise, On-site), End User (Pharma, Medical Device Manufacturers, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the CTMS Market is projected to reach USD 1,590 Million by 2025 from USD 801 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The Growth in Clinical Trial Management System/CTMS Market is primarily driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials.

Based on Deployment mode, enterprise-wide segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS. The enterprise-wide segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its widespread adoption by the majority of end-users due to its benefits.

Based on Delivery mode, the web-based segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market in 2019

Based on the delivery mode, the CTMS Market is segmented into web-based (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM. Among these, the trauma and hairline fractures sub-segment dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, improved productivity, and time and cost-efficiency.

The software segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the CTMS Market is segmented into software and services. Rising R&D expenditure, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing adoption of clinical trial management solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the software market.

The small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the clinical trial management system market has been segmented based on end-user category—large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. Due to rising pressure of R&D costs, outcomes-based reimbursement, and stricter regulations imposed on large pharma companies, a part of their R&D functions is outsourced to smaller pharmaceutical companies, which increases the growth of companies in this category.

North America is expected to dominate the global clinical trial management system market in 2019

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the CTMS Market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as the high number of ongoing clinical trials (especially in the US), the presence of leading players from both the demand and supply sides, and the presence of a favorable government funding scenario for clinical research.

Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), and IBM (US), Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the global clinical trial management system market.

