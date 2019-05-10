Clinical Trial Patient Recruitment Company, Clinical Trial Media, Discusses How to Bring Your Clinical Trial Into the Digital Age

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruiting patients for clinical trials can be a lot of things, but usually easy and quick are not included in the list of adjectives. Finding and screening the right patients for your clinical trials can be time-consuming, especially when assisted by traditional means of recruitment like TV, print, and radio. While these methods have definitely proved their usefulness over the years, we're moving into a new digital age that fully embraces the world wide web, and it's time for your clinical trial recruitment methods to adapt to this new world. Clinical trial patient recruitment company, Clinical Trial Media, discusses four innovative ways to bring your clinical trial into the digital age below.

Cultivating a social media presence can do wonders for your recruitment efforts, bringing your clinical trial in front of the eyes that need and want to see them. The global scope of social media hits the mark of every region, so no matter where you're looking for test patients, there will be a channel to access them. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter are highly skilled at targeting audiences, a factor that can bring your clinical trial recruitment to the next level by assessing user's accessible past medical interests and search history and matching them with your patient search.

Another way to incorporate digital media into your recruitment is by creating an online content footprint. Writing and sharing innovative studies going on or specialized health articles tailored to your target patient audience engages those who are explicitly looking for these trials or who are researching their own medical conditions. This content footprint makes your recruitment not only more credible but engages your audience with the trials going on, encouraging a larger pool of potential clinical trial patients to form.

Revitalize your traditional media efforts by aiming your exposure numbers high, targeting large third-party coverage. You want the highest number of people to be exposed to information regarding your clinical trial, so you can have the highest chances of finding the right patients fit for your needs. The digital age has allowed the biggest companies in traditional media to run the entire industry, so take advantage of their size and audience numbers by seeking exposure through both their online and traditional platforms. For example, broadcasting stations like CBS, NBC, and CNN have reliable audience coverage.

The best advice to give in the digital age is to ensure that your own digital presence, i.e. your website, is functional, clean, and visually pleasing. In the online world, the website is your vital first impression to patients, the metaphorical first step towards the door of your clinical trial. You want any online visitors to be pleased with the content, layout, and functionality of your website. Make sure your open trials are promoted and well-described on the front page or another highly visible part of your website, so any potential patients won't have to hunt down a trial that they can be a part of.

Bringing your clinical trials into the digital age may seem daunting at first, but the numbers speak for themselves. With over 222 million US citizens owning a smartphone and 74% of US households having some sort of laptop or desktop computer, you can expand your recruitment reach significantly by taking advantage of the platforms people use daily on these devices. Consider taking your next digital move today.

