Clinical Trial Recruitment Agency, Clinical Trial Media, Discusses Best Tips for Recruiting Patients with Digital Marketing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just like clinical trials are making scientific advancements, recruitment has been making digital advancements. It's becoming increasingly competitive to recruit patients and you should be using all the tools available, including those in the digital realm. Clinical Trail Recruitment Agency, Clinical Trial Media, has compiled below the best tips for recruiting patients with digital marketing.

Get social...but not without doing your research first!Putting time and efforts into researching and defining your target market will increase the likelihood of social media posts and advertisements reaching the ideal candidates. Remember to identify things like certain conditions patients should have and common interests you can use for targeted messaging. Once posting and advertising have begun, social media is a great platform for long-term follow-ups, community building, and keeping the conversations going. Facebook tends to be the most effective platform for patient recruitment and has a tremendous user base. It also provides extremely detailed targeting options to ensure your social media advertisements are being shown to the right audience. Google remains the go-to so make sure you're using search engine advertising.With information readily available through search engines like Google, patients are taking a more independent approach to their health. Individuals are turning to the internet to research symptoms, treatment options, and providers on their own. All you have to do is ensure that information on your trial is available when patients are searching! Utilizing advertising options such as Google AdWords can help reach a targeted audience based on their search terms. It's also a more cost-effective route than traditional media advertising. Mobile optimization is a must.The average person spends approximately five hours per day on mobile devices and more than half say that they search for medical information on their phones/tablets. As the healthcare industry is going mobile, make sure your clinical trial is doing the same. There are several great features that come along with mobile optimization such as click-to-call options and pay-per-click mobile ads that will help reach the right audience and give them the opportunity to make immediate contact. You'll also want to ensure your website is mobile friendly and adjusts as needed to fit phone and tablet screens.

Having a complete and cohesive digital marketing strategy for patient recruitment can increase the success of your clinical trial. By utilizing the tips provided above, you'll be able to get started bringing your trial recruitment into the digital age. Remember to constantly check back for new and updated trends, as the digital marketing landscape is ever-changing and evolving. Patient recruitment agencies should always have consistent resources working on optimizing the digital marketing efforts used for recruiting and retaining patients.

About CTM: CTM, a Clinical Trial Recruitment Agency , is a global patient recruitment and retention firm that provides customized product and service offerings to maximize your study's enrollment potential. With our flexible solutions, superior customer service and vast clinical trial experience around the world, Clinical Trial Media is your global enrollment connection.

