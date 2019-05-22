Clinical Trial Recruitment Companies, Clinical Trial Media, Discusses How Patient-Centric Technology Can Help Optimize Clinical Trials

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the digital age, clinical trials are evolving as we know them, with new and improved technologies to incorporate into clinical research. Many of these technological developments have been based around the patient, with patient-centric technology gaining popularity in clinical trials. Clinical trial recruitment company, Clinical Trial Media, discusses more patient-centric technology and how it can help optimize clinical trials below. Read on to learn more.

Patient-centric technology can bring patient-relevant outcomes to the forefront of clinical research. While many clinical trials aim to decrease telltale signs and major effects of certain diseases or conditions, there are often more personal issues plaguing patients that tend to be overlooked or under-researched in clinical studies, making patients in the study less likely to adhere to medical trial regimens if they don't see a clear improvement in these more personal symptoms. Patient-centric technology allows patients to openly voice their concerns through tangible data points, allowing researchers to know what patients actually care about and target their research phases accordingly in the future.

Incorporating mobile devices into clinical trials encourages patient participation. Millions of people around the world carry a smartphone with them every day, including the patients in your clinical trials. Interlocking mobile phone technology with your clinical trial data collection will cultivate a more personal connection between the clinical trial and the patient, making patients more likely to adhere to regimens and regularly report accurate data. This kind of technology also expands the potential patient pool, giving your clinical trial greater accuracy and more ease in recruitment.

Digital health platforms streamline the clinical trial workload by connecting patient and researcher through highly accessible technology. Patient health data and concerns can be communicated efficiently and clearly to researchers through digital platforms, and researchers can, in turn, better optimize the trial and collect data. Letting the patient know that their needs are of high-concern for researchers through prompt response and consistent communication encourages participation and accurate results from the clinical trial, in the end, benefitting the clinical research as a whole thanks to patient-centered technology.

Personal data collection devices sense patient data changes quickly and efficiently. New high-tech wearables can detect minute or sudden drastic changes in various health measurements, notifying clinical trial researchers of the trends in a specific patient's data. This kind of capability personalizes the clinical trial experience per patient, as their data is consistently collected and tracked by researchers through these wearables rather than self-reported or recorded at certain intervals. This allows researchers to better track clinical trial progress for each patient, making patients feel more confident in the trial and comfortable knowing their health data is being constantly tracked by medical professionals.

Patient-centric technology streamlines the clinical trial, bringing valuable health data from the patient to practitioner in mere seconds. This development in digital health is undoubtedly positive; see what patient-centered technology can do for your next clinical trial today.

ABOUT CTM

CTM Clinical Trial Recruitment Agency is a global patient recruitment and retention firm that provides customized product and service offerings to maximize your study's enrollment potential. With our flexible solutions, superior customer service and vast clinical trial experience around the world, Clinical Trial Media is your global enrollment connection.

SOURCE Clinical Trial Media

Related Links

https://clinicaltrialmedia.com

