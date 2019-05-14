Clinical Trial Recruitment Company, Clinical Trial Media, Share 4 Ways to Celebrate International Clinical Trials Day on May 20th

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- May 20th is Clinical Trials Day, an annual celebration and day of appreciation for those who perform and work with clinical trials. It's a way of saying "thank you" for all that clinical trials do for healthcare, alongside an effort to expand the public's awareness of clinical trials, opportunities to work on and be a part of clinical trials, as well as their significance. Clinical trial recruitment company, Clinical Trial Media, shares 4 ways to celebrate International Clinical Trials day on May 20th. See what you can contribute to this day below.

Show your pride as a clinical trial researcher or worker by sharing a photo of you and your teammates on your social media channels using the #CTD2019 hashtag. Be sure to include some great visuals and personal stories or words about your experience in working with clinical trials. Support your fellow clinical trial peers by combing through the tag feed and liking or commenting on any pictures that bring you joy or inspire you as a member of the clinical trial community. Encourage your friends and family outside of the industry to check out the hashtag as well.

Bring Clinical Trials Day visuals into your workspace to heighten awareness of the celebration among fellow researchers and support workers. Decorating the office in advance of the celebration will heighten morale and make workers feel appreciated ahead of the holiday. Preparing decor like posters, garland, and even flowers can brighten up a workspace and get everyone excited for any special events planned for International Clinical Trials day.

Hold a local event for the public to bring awareness to Clinical Trials and their influence in the healthcare industry. Expose locals to clinical trial research opportunities and patient recruitment efforts through an innovative booth set-up in a stand-alone hot-spot or at a larger event. Interacting with people on a personal level will get them more interested in clinical trials, educating them about their significance and how they could either get involved or support them on their own. Encourage friends, family, and community members to support your outreach efforts.

Become a part of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), if you haven't already, to gain access to a wider community of clinical researchers eager to support and educate one another. ACRP members are the gold-standard of clinical research and can provide you with an encouraging community ready to help you up the career ladder. Located around the world and sharing a common set of ethical practices, the ACRP upholds the highest standards of professionalism in the global clinical trials industry, and you could be a part of that effort in honor of Clinical Trials Day.

Take on May 20th as a day of celebration and appreciation for the Clinical Trials industry as a whole. Share your pride as a clinical trials researcher and spread awareness of the great things you do for public health on Clinical Trials Day.

ABOUT CTM

CTM Clinical Trial Recruitment Agency is a global patient recruitment and retention firm that provides customized product and service offerings to maximize your study's enrollment potential. With our flexible solutions, superior customer service and vast clinical trial experience around the world, Clinical Trial Media is your global enrollment connection.

SOURCE Clinical Trial Media