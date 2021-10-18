Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supply and logistics market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the increasing need to manage clinical trials and innovations and technology advancements in clinical trial supply and logistics services.

Key Insights & Findings:

The logistics and distribution service segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 20.0% owing to an increase in clinical trials as a result of Covid-19

Based on phase, the phase III segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020

In terms of end-user, the pharmaceuticals segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. This is due to the investment by companies and the presence of a large number of players in the market

By therapeutic area, the cardiovascular diseases segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0% in 2020 due to an increase in the number of cardiovascular research studies and firms focused on bringing innovative drugs to the market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The region has access to a large and diversified patient pool, cheaper recruitment costs, and favorable policies that make Asia Pacific desirable for clinical trials

Read 100 page market research report, "Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Logistics & Distribution, Storage & Retention), By Phase, By End-user, By Therapeutic Area, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market due to restrictions imposed by countries, which led to a 95% reduction in commercial airlines. Besides, clinical trials have increased due to the rising demand for the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the WHO, more than 80 vaccines are currently being studied in clinical trials, with over 180 in the pre-clinical stage. There would be a challenge for logistics related to timelines and access to a large population.

Digitalization tools are required to overcome these challenges for future trials. For instance, a kit with a scannable label can be monitored throughout the supply chain from the kit assembly line to the patient's home. Machine learning algorithms can take the process a step further by considering various factors across multiple supply chains, such as capacity or hours of service. Radio-frequency identification (RFID) can also aid in the management of shipments required for these clinical trials.

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial supply and logistics market based on service, phase, end-user, therapeutic area, and region:

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Logistics & Distribution



Storage & Retention



Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding



Manufacturing



Comparator Sourcing



Other Services (Solutions, Ancillary Supply)

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Phase I



Phase II



Phase III



Phase IV

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmaceuticals



Biologicals



Medical Device

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



Cardiovascular Diseases



Respiratory Diseases



CNS and Mental Disorders



Others

Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Iran





Israel

List of Key Players of Clinical Trial Supply And Logistics Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon)

Catalent, Inc.

Parexel

Almac Group

Marken

Piramal Pharma Solutions

UDG Healthcare

DHL

FedEx

Movianto

Packaging Coordinators Inc.

