Clinical Value of MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy in the Treatment of Ultracentral/Central Lung Tumors Presented at ESTRO 2022

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today the results of a study presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) titled, "MR-guided SBRT/Hypofractionated RT for Metastatic and Primary Ultracentral and Central Lung Lesions," which demonstrated that the real-time image-guidance, small treatment margins and adaptation afforded by MRIdian SMART (Stereotactic MRI-Guided Adaptive Radiotherapy) may allow for ablative radiation with minimal toxicity in ultracentral/central lung lesions.

Prior studies of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for ultracentral and central lung lesions have reported high rates of toxicity, including reports of fatal Grade 5 toxicities. Last year the HILUS-trial, a prospective Nordic multi-center phase II study of ultracentral lung, which was conducted using non-MRI-guided radiation therapy systems, observed unacceptable high-grade toxicity when delivering SBRT to ultracentral lung tumors. The trial noted Grade 3-5 toxicity in 22 of the 65 patients, including 10 cases of treatment related death.

Researchers from Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL conducted a retrospective review of results from 29 patients treated at their institution with MRI-guided SBRT/hypofractionated RT with image-guided real-time tracking and automatic beam gating and/or adaptation for ultracentral (per HILUS) or central (per RTOG) lesions. In their cohort, the use of MRI-guided SBRT/hypofractionated RT with high biologically effective doses (BEDs) resulted in excellent oncologic outcomes and only a single Grade 3 toxicity with no Grade 4 or Grade 5.

"From our experience with MRIdian SMART over the past three years, we believed it could be used to safely treat metastatic and primary ultracentral and central lung lesions, providing excellent local control with minimal toxicity," said Stephen Rosenberg, MD, MS, Director of MRI Guided Radiation Therapy at Moffitt Cancer Center. "These high-risk lung lesions are challenging to treat with high-dose radiation because of the proximity to critical structures such as the esophagus, major airways and vessels while dealing with significant anatomical motion in the thorax. However, our findings demonstrate that MRIdian's real-time tumor tracking and automatic beam gating make it possible to accurately deliver an ablative dose with tight margins that may allow us to reduce toxicity to surrounding healthy tissue and spare organs at risk."

To date, over 21,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 50 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

