Clinical Weight Loss Trial Incorporates Minneapolis-Based Healthy For Life Meals

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy For Life Meals, a Minneapolis based, nutritionally controlled meal service company, today announced its inclusion in BestFIT: a Personalized Weight Loss Study. BestFIT is a 4-year clinical trial sponsored by the Health Partners Institute and with these collaborators: National Cancer Institute, University of Minnesota, Drexel University, University of Michigan, and University of Washington. This work is supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends referral to behavioral weight loss programs to help obese adults achieve a clinically meaningful weight loss of 8-10% of starting body weight. However, approximately half of participants are unable to achieve this goal. This study focuses on whether supplementing behavioral treatment with pre-made, nutritionally controlled meals, via Healthy For Life Meals (HFLM), or changing to a more enhanced version of behavioral weight loss therapy, is more effective.

The study of 469 participants began in May 2015 and concluded in April 2019. The results are expected to be submitted for publication soon.

HFLM has in turn conducted its own internal test of 110 clients. These participants ate fresh, nutritionally controlled Healthy For Life Meals for 16 weeks and shared their health metrics at the beginning and the end of this time period. There was no behavioral therapy or exercise requirement. The results were as follows:

100% experienced significant weight loss

97% lowered total cholesterol

75% lowered blood pressure

71% lowered triglycerides

"Obesity continues to be a significant and growing public health challenge. More than half of Americans could be affected by obesity by 2030 if current trends continue. The results of this internal test demonstrate that Healthy For Life Meals can help with significant weight loss and other measurable health benefits, and we are looking forward to the BestFit study confirming the same," said Stephanie Keegan, Founder and CEO of HFLM.

"We're proud to be included in this clinical trial as the leader in the fresh, nutritionally controlled meal service delivery category," says Keegan.

With a reputation for integrity, quality, and excellent customer care, Healthy For Life Meals stands apart in a marketplace full of trendy meal kit services and gimmicky weight-loss companies. With healthy, sustainable weight loss and accompanying health improvements as its mission, HFLM is committed to following the nutrition guidelines developed over decades of research by the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and National Academy of Sciences. With a focus on using fresh, clean, whole foods, Healthy For Life Meals provides fully prepared, complete meal plans that deliver optimal nutrition that's based in science.

Keegan and business partner Jim Keegan were pioneers in the meal service industry when they launched their original nutritional meal service in 2002, and their principles had staying power. They've grown the business for 18 years, establishing a track record of success and a reputation for trustworthiness in the convoluted weight loss and meal service industries. Today, they stay true to their mission of offering a solution to managing weight loss and other health-related challenges that's simple, sustainable and based in science.

Healthy For Life Meals has 38 locations available for meal pickup throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul metro area, including several of their own branded Healthy For Life stores, several Kowalski's Markets, Von Hanson's Meats, Anytime Fitness, Snap Fitness, My House Fitness, and eVolve Fitness. They also offer delivery throughout 7 Midwest states: Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.

