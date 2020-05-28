ClinicalConnect HIE Launches Critical Real-Time Alerts

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI-powered technology, today announced that ClinicalConnect Health Information Exchange (CCHIE), located in Pittsburgh, PA, selected SES Notify to deliver critical, real-time patient event alerts under a new program called ConnectAlert. Serving over 4.1 million patients, CCHIE securely integrates clinical data from a participant's emergency, inpatient, and outpatient electronic health records to deliver alerts to a multitude of care teams across the care continuum.

Communication gaps compromise patient care. SES Notify delivers automated notifications to streamline critical information transfer between providers and all medical stakeholders within the CCHIE network, including hospitals, ambulatory and specialty practices, behavioral health and post-acute care facilities, as well as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), public health and health plans. The technology delivers timely clinical data into provider workflows to improve efficiencies, quality of care and care coordination, while closing the communication gaps. Importantly, SES Notify also helps hospitals satisfy the CMS ADT notification requirement, mandated by May 1, 2021.

"We're pleased to partner with Secure Exchange Solutions to offer our new alerting service ConnectAlert. The need for real-time patient alerts is more important than ever as healthcare faces new challenges," said Phyllis Szymanski, Director, ClinicalConnect HIE. "Our alerting service will not only support critical patient care coordination during this unprecedented time due to COVID-19, but it also allows our participating hospitals and healthcare systems to meet the new CMS regulations. With ConnectAlert, we can better help our providers, ACOs and health plans monitor their high-risk populations to ensure their patients are receiving the best care for healthy outcomes," Szymanski added.

The burden on providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of real-time health event alerting to help care teams effectively monitor and deliver treatment, despite any surge of patients. CCHIE recognizes the value to providers of this capability and is committed to supporting the provider community during this difficult period by waiving all alerting service fees through December 2020. All qualified providers, whether new or existing CCHIE participants enrolled in ConnectAlert by the end of August, are eligible to receive the fee waiver.

"Our alliance with ClinicalConnect HIE demonstrates how technology can improve outcomes, while helping hospital members comply with the CMS notification requirement," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "Being able to instantly deliver information about a hospitalization, a discharge, or a lab result lays the foundation for ACOs, PCPs, care managers, and others to manage patient care and ultimately improve patient outcomes, especially with the immediate challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

SES Notify supports ADT notification compliance, HL7 FHIR standards and aligns with the DirectTrust™ network. The solution easily integrates into existing provider workflows and is configurable based on provider or subscriber preferences for information delivery, whether it be reporting within their electronic medical record system workflows or mobile device. By enabling the flow of clinical information at critical points of care, the platform allows industry stakeholders to optimize care transitions and expedite plan to provider data exchange, review, and decision-making.

About ClinicalConnect HIE

ClinicalConnect HIE is western Pennsylvania's health information exchange. As a non-profit corporation, ClinicalConnect HIE was formed to help deliver better patient care by creating a unique network that securely connects clinicians with patients' vital medical information, wherever and whenever it's needed. Through its various services, ClinicalConnect HIE promotes secure data sharing, supports care management functions and better-quality reporting, and improves the management and operations of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.clinicalconnecthie.com.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered data analysis technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, IDNs, HIEs, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications and clinical data exchange to expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.



