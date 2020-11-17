CliniComp, Intl. Named a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CliniComp, Intl. , has been awarded a Top Workplace 2020 honor by the San Diego Union-Tribune. This award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party anonymous survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture including employee satisfaction, work-life balance, strategic alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

A 37-year-old private company, CliniComp is rich in data, experience, and success and is growing rapidly while maintaining the heart of a start-up, in an environment rich in passion, innovation and collaboration. We believe in using the power of technology to enhance the human experience to deliver simple, intelligent solutions that transform human capabilities and outcomes in healthcare. Our solutions are used in high acuity healthcare environments world-wide and the reliable and adaptable real-time data we provide helps clinicians make informed critical decisions. From Data Science to Artificial Intelligence, our technology has contributed to fundamental advancements in computer science.

CliniComp's core values drive who we are and how we approach our everyday business through Transformation, Partnership, Passion, and Integrity. As a pioneer of the industry we recognize our work is never done, so CliniComp strives for continual advancement toward better, more effective healthcare IT solutions. We see technology as a gateway to freedom for clinicians to provide the best possible care; to financial stability and vitality; to happier, healthier patient populations; to a better, simpler healthcare experience. CliniComp acts as a business partner, not just a vendor, where our clients' success is our success, and we support them every step of the way.

Our dedicated employees are at the heart of all that we do. Lead by the continued drive of our CEO, our family atmosphere encourages innovative ideas to further our cutting-edge technology. We offer our employees the opportunity to make a significant difference in healthcare IT and leave a lasting impact on patient care and reward and recognize them for their accomplishments.

"CliniComp employees are recruited from top universities around the country. We have competed with Fortune 100 companies for employees and they have chosen us. They enjoy doing meaningful work in a close-knit environment and can feel the impact of their work and contributions. We offer great benefits for employees and their families, including fully paid healthcare, wellness program, health advocacy and best in class 401K matching contributions. Our CEO is dedicated to providing best outcomes for everyone, both personally and professionally," says Ramona Powell, Senior Vice President People Operations at CliniComp, Intl.

Our wonderful team at CliniComp is guided by an overwhelming sense of dedication and the pride we take in making a difference in the world of healthcare IT. Our highly valued teams come from all industries, from engineers to clinicians to designers. To join us, visit CliniComp Careers.

About CliniComp, Intl.

Human centered. Technology driven. CliniComp, Intl. offers an architecture framework that can solve the problems of interoperability, scalability, adaptability, and real-time performance within a complete EHR offering. The culmination of over 37 years of continuous innovation, the CliniComp|EHR represents the latest advancement of a modern web-based system within a single coherent distributable database facilitating standardized communication between systems. CliniComp, Intl. has enjoyed an unrivaled track record of performance and reliability, with virtually no downtime in the most complex high acuity hospital environments for decades. Every Patient. Everywhere. For Life. With customers supported globally 24/7, we offer fast deployment, competitive cost of ownership and full support from a company you can trust. For more information, please visit www.clinicomp.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter.

