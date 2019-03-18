Clinipace Selects TransPerfect's Trial Interactive E-Feasibility and eTMF Solutions to Support Future Studies

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Clinipace has selected TransPerfect's Trial Interactive E-Feasibility and eTMF solutions as part of their ongoing initiative to further cultivate a flexible and responsive infrastructure to support clinical research.

Clinipace is a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) providing personalized services and solutions, local regulatory expertise, and therapeutic leadership across major therapeutic areas that include oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology, and urology. Investments in innovative technologies enable Clinipace to provide industry-leading tools to staff, site personnel, and clients with maximum transparency and visibility.

The Trial Interactive e-clinical platform was designed by clinical professionals, for clinical professionals. It is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies to streamline product development life cycles in a secure, 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment. By offering a fully integrated suite of solutions, Trial Interactive improves speed and quality across site identification and selection, personnel training, study start-up and site activation, eTMF management, and closeout. The Trial Interactive platform delivers nuanced, clinical research-focused products that simplify tasks, oversight, compliance, and audits/inspections.

"We reviewed many solutions, and Trial Interactive offered the intuitive interface, transparency, hosting, support, and validation that was essential to our decision," said Michael Townley, CIO, Clinipace. "The additional willingness to work with our other vendors and integration partners made Trial Interactive an obvious choice."

"We are proud to have been selected by Clinipace to add our E-Feasibility and eTMF solutions to their technology stack," said Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect. "The studies they conduct are essential to bringing important treatments to market and improving patient lives."

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative, web-based platform for clinical development that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment, adhering to global regulatory requirements. With fully searchable solutions, Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working with clients on a global, collaborative level, supporting a wide range of requirements including e-feasibility, study start-up, eTMF review/reconciliation, mobile applications, learning management and document management systems, investigator portals, pharmacovigilance and safety management, and endpoint adjudication. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About Clinipace

At Clinipace, a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO), our approach to clinical research is personal. We deliver a level of collaboration and flexibility not possible in a traditional CRO environment. Our personalized services and solutions, local regulatory expertise and therapeutic leadership are designed to face the most difficult industry challenges across all major therapeutic areas including oncology, gastroenterology, nephrology and urology, rare disease, and women's health. We strive to improve the way clinical research is performed and impact the future of health care using the most advanced technology and a CHALLENGE ACCEPTED approach.

