ClinIQ Healthcare Introduces VirusIQ - a Project for Early Detection, Prevention and Containment of Viral Outbreaks

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our beautiful world, although under siege from the COVID-19 pandemic, is prompting all of us to review and change how we live, work and travel.

ClinIQ Healthcare, a digital health company, introduces the ClinIQ app, designed to showcase projects that bring healthcare services and education to the home. The VirusIQ project helps detect, prevent and contain the global spread of viruses.

Screening at home reduces the risk of catching, carrying and spreading a virus. The ClinIQ app asks a series of questions, takes a temperature scan and voice analysis.

The confidential information is then used to determine the risk of having a viral infection and to perform contact tracing with privacy. The exposure map and contact tracing function will be available in coming weeks.

Depending on your risk, you are provided health education and told whether you should see a doctor. A telemedicine portal is being developed to allow remote consultation with a doctor nearby.

Co-ordinating public healthcare is complex, especially across countries, but the VirusIQ project simplifies this process. Developed by a team of global experts, including physicians, scientists and engineers, the VirusIQ project gives a greater level of privacy and security. Working with country agencies can empower everyone to help prevent the spread of infectious disease.

The ClinIQ app provides a real-time way for people and communities to access healthcare and monitor their risk of viral infection, like COVID-19, from the safety of their home.

About the VirusIQ Project

The ClinIQ app showcases the VirusIQ screening project. The ClinIQ app is available on iOS and on our website for Android. To download the app please visit www.virusiq.health.

About ClinIQ Inc

ClinIQ Inc is a digital healthcare company that powers intelligent physician and patient-centric digital health solutions. The mission is to improve population health, provide value-based care and help healthcare organizations manage technology risks. Learn more at www.cliniq.health.

About Dr. Ajintha Pathmanathan, Founder & CEO of ClinIQ Inc

Dr. Ajintha Pathmanathan is the lead innovator of the VirusIQ project. She is a specialist anesthesiologist with a Master in International Public Health, a health tech innovator, and human rights & business rights advocate. She is also a scholar at Stanford University School of Medicine and Oxford University.

In 2010, Ajintha saved the life of a pregnant patient with Swine Flu, complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), during an aeromedical retrieval mission from Bali to Darwin. Ajintha's global aid and clinical experience shapes her passion for innovating solutions with global health impact.

For media inquiries contact:

Natacha Rousseau

[email protected]

T: +1 (323) 352-6417

