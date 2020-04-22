Clinistic Provides Certified Temperature Screeners for Workplaces Nationwide

MONTEREY, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to create a safe and healthy environment for staff and consumers as well as slow the spread of COVID-19 as businesses reopen, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that businesses check employee's temperatures before they enter their physical workplace. Leaders across industries are considering strategies to realistically implement temperature screening programs for their companies. Clinistic Medical Staffing, Inc., offers a dynamic temperature screening solution that is currently trusted and utilized by some of America's largest employers.

COVID-19: Employee Temperature Screening: What You Need to Know

Temperature screening is an increasingly critical means of lowering COVID-19 infection risk. Multiple states and municipalities including Ohio, Delaware, San Francisco, and Santa Clara County have either implemented orders or strong recommendations that temperature checks be performed before employees are permitted to report to work. The CDC has also issued specific guidance for workplaces in communities with minimal to moderate risk of COVID-19, which implement regular health checks including temperature screenings.

This key preventative measure needs to be performed correctly to ensure accurate results and decrease risk of workplace infection or transmission during screening. Emerging local, state, and federal requirements and standards of clinical integrity for temperature screening protocols reflect the importance of screening process integrity. Utilizing internal employees to perform temperature screenings are increases the risk of inaccurate screening results and related increased infection risk, as well as higher risk of transmission during screening, so we recommend hiring certified medical screeners with training and experience in safe and accurate screening processes.

Clinistic Medical Staffing, Inc., a national, full-service agency committed to providing comprehensive recruitment and staffing services to meet the healthcare provider needs of client organizations, offers a professional, temperature screening program with certified Medical Assistances and contactless thermometers. This program is customizable to the size and scope of any business and can be launched at your workplace within days. We pride ourselves on placing exclusively highly skilled, reliable healthcare professionals in over 225 medical disciplines to facilities across the United States. Since 2017, our internal recruiting staff of highly experienced professionals have provided superior healthcare professionals to clients nationwide, and we are currently providing temperature screening programs and the professionals to run them to companies like Clorox, Ulta, and Safeway. We're here to help you slow the spread of COVID-19 and make your workplace safer today for employees and customers. For more information, please visit http://www.employnet.com/temperature-screeners or contact us at [email protected] 833-HIRE-MED.

