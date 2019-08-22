Clinithink and Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Shortlisted for Prestigious HSJ Award

LONDON, Aug., 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinithink has been shortlisted for the Connecting Services and Information Award at this year's HSJ Awards for their joint submission with Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The submission was based on a partnership that saw Clinithink's CLiX ENRICH solution successfully used by the Trust's clinical research staff to transform the way patients, who are potentially eligible to participate in clinical trials, are initially identified.

As the cost of patient recruitment continues to increase worldwide, the Trust's team had been seeking a more efficient patient recruitment model to support their clinical research function. Prior to the use of CLiX ENRICH, the research team at Newcastle Hospitals had spent three years manually reviewing over 2000 patients, identifying 30 potentially eligible candidates for one trial during that time. Using Clinithink's CLiX ENRICH solution the same team was able to process the records of 270,000 patients and identify people who were potentially highly eligible in less than 24 hours. This produced a shortlist of 100 patients in a fraction of the previous time. By utilising Clinithink's ENRICH platform, valuable time has been released to enable research staff to focus on patient interaction and, in turn, improve patient access to clinical research, with its associated benefits.

Chris Tackaberry, CEO of Clinithink, said of the news: "We are exceptionally proud to make the shortlist for the Connecting Services and Information Award at this year's HSJ Awards. Our work with Newcastle Hospitals has been truly exciting from the start, and to be recognised in this way for the impact our solution has made for the clinical team and their patients is terrific testimony to the hard work of all those involved on both sides of the collaboration. We await further news with great excitement!"

For the full story on Clinithink's work with Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, please visit https://bit.ly/2KHukOy

