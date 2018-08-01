ClinOne Appoints Serial Public Company CFO as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinOne appoints R. Michael Carruthers as chief financial officer to lead strategic growth.

Mr. Carruthers brings more than 25 years of executive-level financial expertise to ClinOne. Most recently, Mr. Carruthers served as interim president of Nivalis Therapeutics beginning in January 2017 and CFO and secretary since February 2015. While at Nivalis, Mr. Carruthers helped guide the company through a successful IPO and subsequently completed a reverse merger with Alpine Immune Sciences.

Prior to this, Mr. Carruthers served on Array BioPharma Inc.'s executive team as the CFO, where he executed the company's initial public offering and multiple follow-on equity and debt fund raises. Mr. Carruthers is also experienced in strategic planning and managing organizations through rapid growth, and with transactions and negotiations involving partnering, licensing, drug discovery and clinical development.

Prior to joining Array, Mr. Carruthers served as CFO of Sievers Instrument Inc. and, before joining Sievers, was the treasurer and controller for the Waukesha division of Dover Corporation. Mr. Carruthers was previously employed as an accountant with Coopers & Lybrand LLP. Mr. Carruthers received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

"Michael has an outstanding track record, with extensive experience in fund raising and strategic initiatives within life sciences companies," said Rob Bohacs, chief executive officer of ClinOne. "We are delighted to have Michael join our rapidly scaling business. He brings long-term vision to help change the landscape of the currently inefficient methods of managing clinical trials."

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve access to mission-critical clinical trial details through the web and mobile devices. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers. Currently, more than 2,800 active clinical trials in 54 countries rely on ClinOne's technology. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

SOURCE ClinOne Inc.

