ClinOne BYOD ePRO Significantly Reduces Patient Reported Questionnaire Costs

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's been much discussion over the last several years regarding use of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) ePRO in clinical trials. Adoption has been slow due to regulatory, security and technical concerns. Now that these concerns have largely been addressed sponsors and CRO's are taking the plunge.

They recognize that sponsors benefit from the use of BYOD ePRO because of the reduced cost over hardware derived ePRO solutions, as well as significantly reduce site burden of not having to deal with provisioned devices. Site staff also aren't tasked with providing training and supporting patients on the use of the device. For patients, they get to use the device they use every day, which drives much higher compliance, typically in the range of 90% or better versus 25% or less with paper.

ClinOne's BYOD ePRO can reduce PRO costs by as much as 75% over the cost of paper (mainly the hidden costs) and 65% or more over existing hardware-based providers. ClinOne's fully validated, regulatory compliant ePRO solution is part of the ClinTrialConnect suite of patient-facing technologies. Patients can access, complete, review and sign their diaries or questionnaires electronically utilizing DocuSign all through the ClinTrialConnect patient portal and exported to the sponsors EDC vendor of choice. Patients and sites also receive a completed PDF version of the signed questionnaire to add into their EHR solution.

The ClinTrialConnect patient portal can also support patient training on how to complete ePRO instruments. Documents and videos can be uploaded to ensure proper completion to help further enhance compliance.

As Rob Bohacs, CEO and co-founder says, "Utilizing ClinOne's ePRO solution for the appropriate trials can lead to significant cost-savings, particularly for those trials requiring routine diary entries (daily or weekly) over several months or years. We are also planning our wearable sensor integration in Q2, 2019, which will sponsor to correlate data between ePRO and live sensor data – an industry first."

ClinOne offers a complete suite of mobile and web applications to enhance patient, caregiver and site engagement. Currently, our solutions help support close to 3,000 clinical studies, across 1,900 research sites in over 50 countries. If you're interested in learning more or scheduling a demo, contact us. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

SOURCE ClinOne, Inc.

