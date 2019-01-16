ClinOne Named One of Top 19 Companies to Watch in 2019

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinOne is proud to have been selected as one of the Top 19 companies to Watch in 2019 by Colorado Inno. The list includes start-ups across multiple industries and was compiled after extensive input from VC's, industry leaders and company founders.

This honor is a testament to the rapid growth ClinOne's experienced in just 4 years. ClinOne's mobile and web applications are designed to enhance patient caregiver and site engagement in clinical trials. These solutions are currently being used to help manage over 2,900 clinical trials across 55 countries.

As sponsors and CRO's look for better ways to engage key stakeholders in a clinical trial, ClinOne's technologies are more in vogue. The idea is to provide solutions that help identify appropriate patients for a clinical trial and then keep them engaged throughout the trial. It's also about reducing the administrative burden on clinical trial sites so that they can devote more time to their patients.

ClinOne's suite of solutions helps to significantly enhance the trial experience for both.

As Rob Bohacs, ClinOne CEO says, "The burden of participating in a clinical trial can be significant for all key stakeholders, sites, patients and even their caregivers. The increasing complexity of clinical trials makes it even more imperative that we provide technology solutions that enhance and improve their clinical trial experience."

About ClinOne

ClinOne offers a complete suite of mobile and web applications to enhance patient, caregiver and site engagement. These include eConsent, training, clinical trial content & workflow management solutions for sites. For patients, we offer visit and dose reminders, Patient Voice and BYOD ePRO. If interested in learning more or scheduling a demo, contact us. Visit www.clinone.com for more information.

