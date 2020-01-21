Clint McKinlay Joins Ruby Ribbon as New Chief Executive Officer

A globally respected veteran in the direct sales channel, Mr. McKinlay has effectively driven revenue growth and international expansion for several leading beauty and wellness brands, including Rodan + Fields, Shaklee, and Jafra Cosmetics. He has had P&L responsibility for businesses in Asia, Europe, and South America, as well as domestically.

Under McKinlay's direction, Ruby Ribbon will strengthen its existing Stylist base, bringing its best-in-class shapewear, body positivity message, and empowering entrepreneurship to women everywhere.

Lori Bush, Ruby Ribbon Board Member shared, "Through the years, Clint has become a highly respected seasoned leader in social selling channels. The Ruby Ribbon Stylist community will enjoy his wisdom, his humble and empathetic leadership style, and especially his energy. He is a champion of women in business, and the ideal leader to take Ruby Ribbon into its next phase of growth."

"Clint will be an incredible asset as we move ahead in 2020 and beyond," said Jennifer Trzepacz, Ruby Ribbon Board Member and Partner at Wildcat Venture Partners. "His combination of channel expertise, track record of results, and leadership ability will guide us through this next growth phase."

McKinlay added, "Ruby Ribbon has courageously proven that body positivity and innovative shapewear do, in fact, pair beautifully. My life has been profoundly influenced by strong women. I am proud to be part of a company which leads a market and movement that empowers women in many ways."

ABOUT Ruby Ribbon

When we feel good, we thrive. At Ruby Ribbon, we say, be who you are, love who you are, and be comfortable in your own skin. Ruby Ribbon stands for empowered women: we deliver this through our best in class products, engineered to foster self confidence, and our unique social commerce platform, curated to give women the freedom to pursue entrepreneurship on their own terms.

