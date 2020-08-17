ClinTex's Ongoing CTi Presale Gives Unparalleled Access to the $350bn Medical Trials Market

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinTex announce details of their CTi Token Presale, which will give participants access to the $350bn/year Clinical trials market with a 50% price discount until 25th September 2020.

With the current global pandemic sweeping the globe, the fiscal impact can be seen everywhere, and in industries once considered safe havens, impacts expected to last a decade are commonplace. From the tech moguls of Silicon Valley to the high-tech production centres of Europe, It is clear that the world is crying out for innovation in a time where opportunities are few and far between.

To this end, London-based company ClinTex says it has the answer to a disempowered financial ecosystem. It looks perfectly poised to provide a solution not only to medical patients worldwide, but the healthcare industry as a whole and of course, to provide a potentially amazing return to its stakeholders through its CTi token pre-sale, which is currently ongoing.

Pharmaceutical Industry Inefficiencies

The value proposition for ClinTex lies in one simple observed fact - for an industry that is considered cutting edge, the Pharmaceutical industry is fraught with inefficiency. In such a notable time for health globally, these inefficiencies are having widespread consequences:

Large Time Delays - A promising medicine can take up to 15 years to get to patients, with untold amounts of heartache and emotional trauma for families and individuals alike. The CTi platform will help issues to be detected and prevented generating millions in savings.

COVID-19 & CTi - Returns to Rival DeFi?

With the current pandemic raging on, and 142 COVID-19 vaccines currently awaiting trials, there has never been a better time for CTi's implementation in the industry. We are already seeing haphazard attempts at research collaboration in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. And with these spends potentially reaching into the trillions, CTi could represent the next generation of innovative profits to follow DeFi in re-igniting the crypto wave not seen since the ICO boom of 2017.

The CTi token pre-sale runs until 25th September 2020, and CTi can be purchased for a 50% discounted price of 0.05$ by visiting this link. $1m USD in CTi is available for purchase, which is equivalent to 10% of the total CTi supply. Leftover tokens will be burned, and the main sale commences in October 2020 where tokens will be available for $0.10.

ClinTex is doing what all companies strive to do in times of hardship - to innovate. And with a market valued at $350,000,000,000 per year, the possibilities are endless. Now is the time. Be a part of this exciting project and enjoy discounts on one of the industry's most promising projects this year by visiting the CTi token presale link now .

Contact Name: Sean Flanagan

Contact Email: [email protected]

