Clinton Kelly Debuts GiftNow for All Holiday Gifting Needs

GiftNow is the easiest way to give a thoughtful gift instantly, without knowing the size, color preference, or shipping address even at the last minute. Simply shop online, pick out the perfect gift and the recipient gets a text or email notification with your gift. They can accept the gift as designed by you, or customize it in the right size, color, style or change it all together to a different item even before it is shipped directly to them.

Gift selections are nearly unlimited and are available from GiftNow's top retail partners like Target, Uniqlo, Michael Kors, Neiman Marcus, Coach, Kate Spade and others.

GiftNow can be used directly from its own site (GiftNow.com), or at the checkout of its partner sites.

GiftNow's curated collections featured this holiday season include thoughtful gifts for everyone including: for her, for him, for them, the tech trendsetter, the outdoor enthusiast, the bibliophile, co-workers, bold friends, hostess gifts and stocking stuffers and others!

To shop the curated holiday collections, go to https://www.giftnow.com/#collections

(Brian Ach/Invision for GiftNow/AP Images)

