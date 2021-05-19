Clipper® launches on Google Pay, Debuts New Mobile App for Android™ Phones

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today launched the Clipper regional transit-fare payment card on Google Pay, and also released a mobile app for easier management of Clipper cards on Android phones. The agency last month introduced Clipper on Apple Pay.

Clipper on Google Pay gives Android users who ride 24 Bay Area transit systems a contactless way to pay fares on buses, trains and ferries. Adding a Clipper card to Google Pay is easy. Customers can add the card directly through Google Pay and load cash value anytime, anywhere. Customers can even set up Autoload in Google Pay to automatically reload when their balance falls low.

Riders also can transfer a plastic Clipper card to their Android phone using the Clipper mobile app. Once transferred, the plastic Clipper card can no longer be used to pay for transit.

To pay a fare with Google Pay, riders simply wake their phone, hold it near the Clipper reader and then board the bus, train or ferry. They no longer need to touch a ticket machine or reload a Clipper card at a retailer.

"We've heard loud and clear that Android users want a way to pay their fares with their phones, and Clipper is delivering on that," said MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza. "In addition, we are providing another contactless way for people to pay their fares, offering greater safety for riders and transit employees alike."

"We want to make everyday things fast and easy with Google Pay," said Alan Stapelberg, Product Manager, Google Pay. "Commuters using Clipper cards can now use Google Pay as their ticket to ride public transport in the San Francisco Bay Area making commuting stress free."

To transfer a plastic card to or create a new card in Google Pay, customers will need to have an Android phone running Android 5 or later.

In addition to transferring plastic Clipper cards to Google Pay, the new Clipper mobile app allows riders to easily manage their Clipper cards and their Clipper account, and to plan transit trips around the Bay Area. Riders must use the Clipper app to buy transit agency passes for use on Google Pay.

Transit riders who use cash to load their Clipper cards will need to use a BART, Golden Gate Ferry, Muni or VTA ticket machine; select Caltrain ticket machines; a Clipper Customer Service Center; or a Clipper retailer to add value to Google Pay.

MTC has been working with Google, NXP® Semiconductors and Cubic Transportation Systems, the Bay Area's fare payment solutions partner, to introduce these convenient new payment and account management features using NXP's MIFARE 2GO cloud service. For more information, visit clippercard.com.

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. MTC operates the Clipper system on behalf of the region's transit agencies.

Google, Android and Google Pay are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Related Links

http://www.mtc.ca.gov

