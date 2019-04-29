Clique Hospitality's 'Greene St. Kitchen' To Debut Its Playful And Indulgent Weekend "BRUNCH'N" Experience On May 4 And May 5 At Palms Casino Resort

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-inspired, culinary dining destination, Greene St. Kitchen , will be changing weekends forever in Las Vegas with the debut of its highly energetic and over-the-top "BRUNCH'N" experience on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5. Step into a whimsical fantasyland with endless flowing champagne, confetti cannons and interactive characters that will have guests indulging in cuisine and cocktails that will take the term ' brunch ' to another level. Daytime partygoers will experience shareable mind-blowing food presentations and extravagant cocktail creations that are out of this world such as the Go Big or Go Home Giant Sangria, Brunch'N Mojito and the La Vie En Rose BathTub Rose Bottle. Expect dishes like the Titanic-sized Sushi Boat, Jumbo Pancakes covered in pink frosting, Berry Pie, Lobster Homard, Whole Roasted Chicken and more from Executive Chef Joe Zanelli.

Located on the restaurant's garden patio, which overlooks the PALMS' brand new sun-soaked KAOS day club pool highlighted by Damien Hirst's 60-foot-tall "Demon with Bowl" as its centerpiece, BRUNCH'N at Greene St. Kitchen will be the ultimate daytime experience. The high-energy festivities will kick off at noon every weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect BRUNCH'N to be Las Vegas' best new not-to-be-missed daytime extravaganza.

Greene St. Kitchen recently made its star-studded debut in April during PALMS grand opening weekend, which underwent an impressive $690 million dollar renovation. Guests experienced a BRUNCH'N preview and were treated to a surprise for dessert as Marshmello himself arrived prior to his headlining DJ set at the brand new KAOS pool at PALMS Casino Resort. The DJ/producer presented a custom cake from Greene Street Kitchen called "Gimme S'More Happiness" made with his own "Stuffed Puffs" brand of vanilla marshmallows filled with creamy milk chocolate. A video link to the action can be seen here . Other notable guests in attendance during grand opening weekend included G-Eazy, Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion, Machine Gun Kelly, Audrina Patridge, Mischa Barton, Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden, Scheana Shay, Jessica Szohr and more.

Greene St. Kitchen is open daily at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday and until 11 p.m. Thursday - Sunday. BRUNCH'N at Greene St. Kitchen will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing for the brunch party will be set minimums depending on party size and the particular weekend. Greene St. Kitchen is located at PALMS Casino Resort on the south side of the casino at 4321 W. Flamingo Road Las Vegas, NV. For more information, please visit greenestkitchen.com and follow @GreeneStKitchen.

