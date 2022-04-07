Clive Daniel Home and O.V. Properties Begin Second Model Home in Naples Park

"Even though these homes are still in progress, people understand our vision and how special these spaces will be," said Ovadia "Ovi" Levy, Executive Chairman of O.V. Properties. "The Barlovento II in particular is going to be quite special. It's difficult to find even one lot for sale in Naples Park, but we secured two right next to each other and are creating a true estate home."

The combined lot is 13,500 sq. ft. and is the only one currently available on the south side of Naples Park, located less than one mile from the beach and less than half a mile to Mercato. Like the Barlovento I, the Barlovento II model will feature an attractive modern farmhouse aesthetic, but it will have its own unique design and features, as well as a larger yard and infinity pool. Inside, there will be oak floors throughout, Wolf, Viking, and Sub-Zero appliances, and complete smart home automation.

The model is listed for $3,695,000 and can be reserved now. To learn more about the it or to inquire about future models, please contact O.V. Properties' sales representative, Mari Vesci of the Vesci Team, at [email protected] or 239.269.8889.

Contact: Amy Cummins

Clive Daniel Home

[email protected]

239.261.4663

SOURCE Clive Daniel Home