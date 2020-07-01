Clive Summerfield Named Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia & New Zealand for LumenVox

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenVox, a global leader in speech and authentication solutions, announced the naming of Dr. Clive Summerfield as Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia & New Zealand (EMEA-ANZ). The LumenVox executive team has spent years recruiting and assembling the most talented voice technology team in the world and is very proud to include the world-renowned Dr. Summerfield, who has pioneered the adoption of speech recognition and voice biometrics in both the public and private sectors.

"Dr. Summerfield is a prominent figure in the voice biometrics world with a rare combination of customer focus and technical expertise," said Edward Miller, CEO of LumenVox. "Because of his decades of experience, his skills span all aspects of voice technology, and we are thrilled he has joined LumenVox to expand market awareness of our award-winning technology."

As a recognized subject matter expert, Dr. Clive Summerfield brings over 40 years of experience in speech synthesis, speech recognition and voice biometrics to the LumenVox team. He is a named inventor on more than 20 patents and has worked to integrate voice biometrics for citizen authentication by the Australian and New Zealand governments, and for customer authentication by financial institutions, healthcare providers, managed service operators and telecommunications firms. His addition solidifies LumenVox' commitment to excellence and value in the world of voice technology.

In the 1980s, Dr. Summerfield undertook research and development of new speech coding, text-to-speech synthesis, speech recognition and speech chip technologies, while completing his doctorate at the University of Sydney. In the 1990s, he was CEO and founder of Syrinx Speech Systems, where he implemented the world's most extensive speech recognition system for AT&T customer services in the United States. In 2001 Clive was appointed CEO of the Biometrics Institute (BI), a not for profit organization established to promote the responsible use of biometrics, which advises governments, the European Union and the United Nations on biometric data protection and privacy policy.

LumenVox is currently utilized by the largest telecommunications platform providers in the world, including Genesys, Cisco, Avaya and IBM. To read more about LumenVox solutions, click here.

About LumenVox:

LumenVox transforms customer communication. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice and facial biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

