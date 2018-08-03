Cliven Bundy Vows To Fight And Win Frivolous DOJ Appeal Of Dismissal Of Indictment In Standoff Trial In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, August 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S Justice Department filed a notice of appeal seeking to preserve its "right" to seek a reversal of the dismissal by the Honorable Gloria Navarro of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada of the supersedeas indictment which named Cliven Bundy and two of his sons, among other persons, as defendants following the successful standoff at the Bundy ranch a number of years ago.

Larry Klayman, legal counsel for Cliven Bundy, upon learning of the government's notice of appeal, issued a statement on behalf of Mr. Bundy. Klayman is the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and a former federal prosecutor. He is a member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit which will hear this appeal. The Ninth Circuit has already set a briefing schedule. Mr. Klayman had this to say:

"My client and friend Cliven Bundy is confident that the Ninth Circuit will affirm Judge Navarro's dismissal. It was based on gross prosecutorial misconduct by the Office of the U.S. Attorney in Las Vegas, as well as lying and deceit by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Land Management, all of which withheld and secreted exculpatory evidence that would have assured Mr. Bundy's and the other defendants' acquittal had the case been presented to the jury."

"That the prosecutors who committed and furthered this gross prosecutorial misconduct would now seek to file a notice of appeal underscores that my once proud alma mater, the U.S. Department of Justice, has become the Department of Injustice. My client is confident that he will prevail yet again and that real justice will be done!"

